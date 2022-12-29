Fredericktown girls shock Central after trailing by 16

PARK HILLS – Although the first quarter had yet to conclude, Fredericktown sophomore P.J. Reutzel stood slightly bent to catch her breath at any possible moment.

Relentless perimeter pressure by Central was already rendering a physical toll. That reality only made the enormous comeback by the Lady Blackcats even more remarkable.

Fredericktown charged back with a riveting 23-5 scoring run over the last 11 minutes on Wednesday, and secured a signature triumph for its rising program.

Reutzel crawled in a decisive 3-pointer with about 5 seconds left, and the sixth-seeded Lady Blackcats prevailed 45-43 for its second straight bracket upset at the Central Christmas Tournament.

A final contested heave by Central forward Halle Richardson caught the side of the rim as time expired, and Fredericktown snapped a 25-game losing streak to the Lady Rebels spanning nearly 13 years.

“This is the most competitive group of athletes I’ve ever been around, boys or girls,” Fredericktown coach Micah Reutzel said. “They go after each other in practice, and just don’t quit. That was our main theme from the first quarter on, whether it was a two-point game or 20-point game.”

Fredericktown (6-6) entered the week on a six-game slide that included three state-ranked opponents, and has since responded to meet top seed South Iron for the title on Friday.

P.J. Reutzel compiled 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She and her exhausted team somehow rallied steadily from 16 down, and overcame 21 turnovers to complete a shocker.

“P.J. was gassed. Allysa O’Connor did a heck of a job playing defense against her. They did a great job of doubling off our ball screens,” Coach Reutzel said. “We just had to keep plugging away. The other girls started moving away from the ball, and got some open looks for themselves.”

Central (8-2) established a 38-22 lead following an excellent pass across the lane to Khloe Dischbein from Allysa O’Connor, who netted a driving layup on the previous trip.

The Lady Rebels suffered only seven turnovers, yet still veered from their longtime identity. Numerous missed shots were rushed, and their capable bench was barely utilized in the fourth quarter.

Ava Penuel sparked the turnaround with an attacking 3-point play, then located Keira Francis cutting for another basket-and-one to punctuate the third period.

Calie Allgier sank a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound by Amelia Miller, and Lydia Mell drained her third baseline jumper of the game to bring the Lady Cats to within 40-37.

Richardson briefly quelled the momentum with a strong finish in the paint, but Central failed to cash in the fourth steal by Kinley Norris on an ensuing fast break.

Reutzel connected from straight away at 42-40 with 3:51 remaining, and Fredericktown coaxed eight consecutive missed field goals from the Lady Rebels while avoiding fouls.

Reutzel blocked a mid-range shot before tying the contest on a pair of free throws, and the Lady Cats secured yet another defensive stop ahead of a wild sequence in the final minute.

A timeout bailed Fredericktown out of a mid-court trap by Norris and Taylor O’Connor, but the ensuing inbounds pass was bobbled and alertly stolen by Dischbein.

Dischbein put Central ahead 43-42 by sinking her first attempt from the line, and finished with a team-high 11 points plus four steals.

The previous stoppage allowed Fredericktown to set up a potential answer, and Reutzel used one quick sideways dribble and a dose of adrenaline to whip the Fredericktown fans into a frenzy.

“We discussed that if their second free throw missed and we got the rebound, we planned to run the [isolation] play on the side for P.J. I just told her to make something happen,” Coach Reutzel said.

Although the game-winner was memorable, her two early 3-point plays were dazzling. Reutzel escaped two daunting traps near midcourt, and streaked to the basket to score through contact.

Central otherwise controlled the first-half pace. Dischbein muscled in a congested putback while fouled, and Courtney Dortch finished two solid passes from Allysa O’Connor and Madison Dunn.

Dunn, who defended successfully when assigned to Penuel, swished a corner triple. Taylor O’Connor struck from the same spot to restore a 29-19 halftime advantage.

Taylor O’Connor returned from a scary practice injury Monday that left a noticeable shiner and required a gash near her left eyelid to be glued shut.

Her vision appeared unaffected while scoring nine of her 10 points before intermission, but the second half turned into a struggle as the Fredericktown defense tightened.

Allysa O’Connor totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Central dropped into a third-place matchup for the second straight year, and will meet Steelville on Friday.

Penuel provided eight points for the Lady Blackcats, who ousted No. 3 seed Potosi in the first round and never led Central until their final possession.

“We still have a young basketball team in majority, and just have to keep embracing the process,” their coach said. “Playing tough competition only makes you tougher, and our run in this tournament so far has proven that.”