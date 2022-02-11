Fredericktown, Potosi reach 5th-place game; St. Paul wins on Senior Night

PARK HILLS – Senior forward Kyndal Dodd posted another double-double on Friday afternoon as the Fredericktown girls basketball team defeated Arcadia Valley 50-30.

The Lady Blackcats surged to a 31-12 halftime lead, and advanced to face Potosi for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament while moving back above the .500 mark.

Dodd finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while P.J. Reutzel notched 12 points and seven rebounds for Fredericktown (11-10).

Arcadia Valley (4-17) was paced by junior guard Alyssa Glanzer with 15 points, including three 3-point shots, while Kayla Sumpter scored six.

Ava Penuel contributed nine points and Lydia Mell had seven in the victory.

Potosi 59, Valle Catholic 52

PARK HILLS – Kya Gibson scored 16 of her game-high 23 points during a stellar first half, and Potosi resisted a Valle Catholic comeback to stay alive in the MAAA Tournament.

Emily Hochstatter connected three times from long range while adding 11 points, and the Lady Trojans prevailed 59-52 on Friday evening.

Carley Hampton also reached double digits with 10 points for Potosi (13-9), which extended a 24-18 lead at halftime to 46-36 after three quarters.

Valle Catholic (14-7) received a balanced scoring effort with senior guard Mia Weiler netting a team-high 12 points and Sam Loida dropping in 11.

Madelyn Griffard and Emma Christine had 10 points each, and Ade Weiler ended with eight.

The Lady Trojans will host Fredericktown for fifth place on Saturday at 5 p.m.

St. Paul 65, Meadow Heights 57

FARMINGTON – Riley Petty delivered an enormous effort to celebrate Senior Night, nearing a triple-double as St. Paul edged Meadow Heights 65-57 on Thursday.

The senior forward compiled 29 points, 22 rebounds and eight blocks as a force near the basket as the Giants improved to 15-8 overall.

Brylee Durbin finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Grace McMillen added 13 points to the win.

Bismarck 48, Crystal City 29

BISMARCK – After completing their games in the MAAA Tournament earlier in the week, the Bismarck bounced back to defeat Crystal City 48-29 in a rescheduled game on Thursday night.

Madison Dunn scored a game-high 27 points for Bismarck (5-18).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0