Farmington 40, Seckman 39
DE SOTO, Mo. – Emma Gerstner was fouled while claiming a defensive rebound with two-tenths of a second remaining, and walked to the other end of the basketball court Friday night.
The sophomore watched the first of two free throws fall through the net for her lone point, and lifted Farmington past Seckman 40-39 in the semifinal round of the Fountain City Classic.
Freshman Skylar Sweeney scored 12 points for the Knights (2-0), who advanced to meet rival North County in the championship game on Saturday.
Anna McKinney made a steal and layup with 1:33 left to put Farmington ahead 38-36, but Seckman pulled even on two free throws from senior Brianna Mercer.
Makayla Parton split a subsequent pair following a Farmington turnover as the Jaguars moved in front 39-38, and Grace Duncan did the same in response after securing an offensive rebound.
Farmington prevailed despite committing 31 turnovers and shooting just 31 percent from the field. Both clubs made an identical 14-of-23 free throws.
The Knights entered halftime leading 15-12, and ultimately saw a 25-17 advantage slip away despite getting two 3-pointers from Sweeney in the third quarter.
Jade Roth provided eight points with eight rebounds, and Abi Cassimatis had seven points with six rebounds in the victory.
Parton paced Seckman with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Tatum Wyman heated up with two triples down the stretch to score nine overall.
North County 67, University City 43
DE SOTO, Mo. – Sophomore center Kamryn Winch provided a boost with 16 points as the North County girls basketball reached the championship game of the Fountain City Tournament.
Kayleigh Winch shined by making all six of her shots attempted in the fourth quarter, and completed a double-double in a 67-43 semifinal victory over University City.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders (3-0) forced 32 turnovers, and overcame a ragged 17-of-41 performance from the line to earn a title clash with rival Farmington on Saturday.
North County built a 17-2 advantage after Julia Christopher sank a 3-pointer and Emily Veach made an uncontested layup off her ensuing steal.
University City settled down to rally within 30-21 at halftime, and a finish from Jada Bolden-Jackson in the post limited the deficit to seven.
But two starters fouled out well before the third quarter ended, and the Lady Raiders surged toward a 47-30 separation before Kayleigh Winch took over in the fourth.
She finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds after struggling with early free throws. Kamryn Winch had two perfect trips to the stripe in the third stanza.
Lainey Calkins grabbed 13 rebounds, and equaled Veach with seven points for North County.
Freshman Nyla Brooks paced University City with 15 points, and Essence Green added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 70, Festus 38
PARK HILLS – The Central boys were paced by senior standouts Brent Wagner and Breven McMullen while dominating their debut under veteran coach Allen Davis on Friday night.
Wagner scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter, and the Rebels rode a strong start past visiting Festus 70-38.
McMullen finished with 19 points, and had 12 by the time Central (1-0) carried a 25-10 lead into the second quarter after connecting twice from long range.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rebels maintained a 40-22 cushion at halftime. Cade Scherffius posted nine points, and Carter Laubinger chipped in eight more.
DeMarion Anderson scored 15 points, and Cayse Martin had 12 for Festus.
Central will travel to Hillsboro next week as the No. 2 seed in the Gene Steighorst Tournament.
WRESTLING
Farmington 45, Nixa 30
NIXA, Mo. – Colby Vinson, Drew Felker and Judd Cunningham scored convincing falls during the first period as Farmington won its season-opening wrestling dual on Friday evening.
Blake Cook (132), Royce Harris (170) and Nate Schnur (106) also pinned their respective opponents, and the Knights claimed points at eight weight classes to defeat Nixa 45-30.
Vinson (152) needed only 26 seconds to prevail while Felker (138) and Cunningham (182) topped their bouts in the second minute.
Smokey Branch (145) earned a 10-4 decision, and Kael Krause (195) received a forfeit for Farmington, which competes in the Neosho Tournament on Saturday.
Match Results:
106 – Nate Schnur (F) fall Ashlyn Eli, 2:14
113 – Zan Fugitt (N) fall Dayton Boyd, 2:57
120 – Peyton Moore (N) dec Matthew Wade, 8-4
126 – Deagan Fugitt (N) fall Kyle Crawford, 1:43
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Cole Crahan, 4:42
138 – Drew Felker (F) fall Sam Wallace, 1:37
145 – Smokey Branch (F) dec Dylan Carter, 10-4
152 – Colby Vinson (F) fall Alex Bewley, 0:26
160 – Gage Sporleder (N) fall Garrett Skaggs, 0:46
170 – Royce Harris (F) fall Chales Speake, 5:31
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Michael Turner, 1:50
195 – Kael Krause (F) win by forfeit
220 – John Gholson (N) fall Peyton Simily, 0:21
285 – Garrett Davidson (N) dec Clayton Barber, 3-1 SV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.