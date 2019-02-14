Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls basketball team capitalized on mistakes made by West County on Wednesday night, which led to Ella Gant scoring several times at the other end.

Gant tallied 17 of her 22 points in the second half as the Lady Raiders were victorious 60-40 at home.

Kayleigh Winch played well near the paint as she totaled 15 points for North County (15-7) while making 5-of-8 free throws.

Senior Cheyenne Young paced West County (19-6) with 12 points. Madelyn Whitter added 10, and Claire LaBruyere finished with eight.

West County began the scoring two minutes into the contest when LaBruyere connected from beyond the arc. Machaela Mason answered for North County on the next possession with a layup of her own.

Winch made two close-in attempts and tied the score at 9-9. Mason made her second field goal moments later to put the Lady Raiders ahead.

Julia Christopher rebounded a missed 3-pointer, and dribbled down the court before finding Gant, who sank her lone three of the night. North County went on to lead 27-18 at halftime.

LaBruyere came out and scored a 3-pointer for the Lady Bulldogs to begin the third quarter. Whitter would later make two free throws to bring West County within four.

Whitter had an open lane for a layup but missed. Christopher rebounded the ball and passed to Gant, who added two more points of her own.

Gant drew a foul and made her first free throws of the evening for a 10-point North County lead with 5:15 to play in the third.

She added her 10th point of the quarter after receiving a pass from Alyssa Huber, who picked up a steal.

North County put the contest farther out of reach by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 15-9 over the final eight minutes.

Freshman Kamryn Winch closed out the game for the Lady Raiders with an offensive rebound and putback.

North County has games remaining against the STL Patriettes and Perryville before entering district play.

West County will face Woodland on Saturday in the first round of the Class 3, District 3 tournament at Jefferson High School.

Jared Pettus is a sports reporter for the Daily Journal He can be reached at jpettus@dailyjournalonline.com.

