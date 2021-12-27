Girls Basketball: Lady Rebels smother Ste. Gen. to start title defense

PARK HILLS – Central does not occupy the top line of the Central Christmas Tournament girls bracket despite entering the event as reigning champion.

But the Lady Rebels looked as threatening as anyone in the opening round on Monday after creating havoc with their defense against Ste. Genevieve.

Sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein paced a balanced scoring effort with 14 points as Central prevailed 78-32 in a rematch of last year’s spirited final.

Senior guard Madison Holmes totaled 13 points, six assists and four steals, and drove the length of the floor before hitting a runner in the lane to punctuate a 46-8 halftime lead.

Central (7-1) swarmed the completely different starting five of the Dragons compared to last year to force 15 first-half turnovers, and will face Steelville in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Dischbein cruised to the basket for two layups after an opening 3-pointer by Holmes, and Gracie Populis drained her first of three connections from the perimeter.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor broke ahead of the pack, and closed the first quarter at 23-4 on her way to eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Halle Richardson capitalized on a pair of rebounds for second-chance baskets, and finished off a series of four excellent passes in rapid succession before the break.

The Lady Rebels established their largest lead of 62-12 in the third quarter after a 16-2 run, then went deep into their bench over the last 10 minutes.

Ste. Genevieve (1-9) was highlighted by junior guard Alli Byington, who amassed 12 points and three 3-pointers and a perfect 3-for-3 trip to the line.

Kayden Huck chipped in eight points for the Dragons.

Potosi 52, Festus 34

PARK HILLS – Already a dangerous No. 5 seed at the Central Christmas Tournament, the Potosi girls discovered another breakout weapon on its bench Monday afternoon.

Junior forward Lauryn Reed shined with nine crucial points while working the offensive glass during the second quarter, and the Lady Trojans handled fourth-seeded Festus 52-34.

Reed totaled a game-high 13 points along with seven rebounds, and converted a 3-point play along the weak side to help create a 21-9 advantage.

Potosi (7-2) challenged entry passes and contested most attempts by Festus to strike inside, and earned its fifth straight victory heading into a semifinal clash with top seed South Iron on Wednesday.

Junior guard Emily Hochstatter provided a strong start with two triples in the first quarter, and posted a double-double for the Lady Trojans with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Reed scored on an inbounds pass, then quickly ran the floor after getting a defensive rebound to clean up a miss at 25-12. A turnaround shot by Paige West capped a 28-14 halftime advantage.

Festus (6-3), guided by former Farmington coach Steve McFarland, executed screens to begin the third quarter with field goals by Josie Allen and Kinsey Benack.

Reed hit a key putback for Potosi, however, and Kya Gibson sank a 3-pointer to restore a 43-27 lead.

Solid ball movement preceded a baseline jumper by senior Annie McCaul, and Hochstatter made a steal and layup to put the contest out of reach at 48-31 with 4:56 to play.

McCaul tallied eight points and six rebounds. Senior guard Carley Hampton briefly returned to action after sitting out the previous Potosi game due to a sore ankle.

Allen finished with 10 points to lead Festus after notching three baskets in the third quarter. Benack had eight points and Emily Holt scored seven.

Steelville 58, Fredericktown 29

PARK HILLS – Junior guard Tobi Pennock drained six 3-pointers on Monday, and Steelville downed Fredericktown 58-29 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Naomi Perkins connected three times from long range and added 13 points as the third seeded Lady Cardinals moved on to face Central in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Steelville (8-3) created turnovers and tough shots for the Lady Blackcats with defensive pressure, and opened the contest on a 13-2 spurt.

The first quarter concluded with three consecutive 3-pointers and a 23-8 advantage as both Perkins and Pennock punished Fredericktown for leaving them open.

Senior forward Kyndal Dodd sank a couple of mid-range jumpers, and added a nifty spin move and scoop from the post during the second quarter while totaling 11 points and seven rebounds in defeat.

Steelville continued to roll before halftime as senior Caitlyn Mydlo banked a runner across the lane, and got the return pass from Perkins after making an immediate steal.

Fredericktown (4-5) faced a 42-18 halftime deficit, and suffered a scoreless drought lasting the first 5 ½ minutes of the third quarter until freshman P.J. Reutzel hit a jump shot.

Daylon Pryor gave the Lady Cardinals three players in double digits with 11 points.

Lydia Mell tallied eight points for the Lady Blackcats, including two first-quarter layups off broken pressure as Ava Penuel assisted.

South Iron 71, Arcadia Valley 20

PARK HILLS – Junior guard Madison Ayers surpassed 1,000 career points in the first quarter, and South Iron routed Arcadia Valley 71-20 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament on Monday.

Anna Parker connected five times from beyond the arc, and scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Panthers advanced to face Potosi in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Ayers achieved her milestone on a 3-pointer, and totaled 17 points along with nine steals. Enzley Dinkins had 11 points, nine rebounds and six steals in the victory.

South Iron (7-0) turned many of the 16 first-half turnovers by Arcadia Valley (0-6) into transition baskets, and produced a 21-0 scoring run before the break.

The first quarter concluded in a 20-4 separation, and Ayers turned a sideline steal into an uncontested layup after Parker connected from the deep left wing.

The Lady Tigers trailed 37-8 at halftime, but topped their scoring output from the first half during the third quarter. Forward Molly Cook finished off a couple of entry passes into the low post.

Alyssa Glanzer had a team-high five points, and Katelyn Strange hit a difficult 5-footer over a double team prior to intermission in defeat.

Megan Lashley provided nine points for South Iron while teammates Drew Gayle and Allecia Cornell chipped in eight each.

Farmington 60, Howell North 25

FENTON, Mo. – Freshman guard Madison Mills sank four 3-pointers in the first half, and Farmington eased past Howell North 60-25 in the first round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Monday.

Skylar Sweeney scored a team-high 14 points, and Mills had 12 as the Knights advanced to face Francis Howell in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Farmington (8-1) established leads of 20-6 through one quarter and 38-15 at halftime, knocking down 8-of-10 free throws along the way.

Grace Duncan added nine points while Jade Roth scored eight and Emma Gerstner chipped in six toward the victory.

Hannah Ermeling produced a game-high 17 points for Howell North.

Kingston 60, Jefferson 53

CADET – Madison Nelson scored 40 points on Monday, and fifth-seeded Kingston defeated Jefferson 65-43 in the first round of the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

Tania Jenkins finished with 14 points for Kingston (4-2), which advanced to face Cuba in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at West County High School after trailing by six at halftime.

