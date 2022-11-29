Girls Basketball: Potosi, Central win pool openers at Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN – The Potosi girls basketball team outscored Arcadia Valley 24-6 in the second quarter, and won its season opener 60-32 at the Fredericktown Tournament on Monday night.

Junior guard Paige West tallied 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Trojans, who could capture first place in their pool by defeating the host squad on Thursday.

Potosi (1-0) received crucial contributions from its bench as Ava Robart scored nine points and both Nora Henry and Blair Sitton provided eight apiece.

Kya Gibson sank six free throws while contributing nine points overall, and Emily Hochstatter netted seven prior to halftime.

Senior guard Alyssa Glanzer scored a game-high 21 points for Arcadia Valley (0-2), which managed an 11-11 tie as the first quarter concluded.

But three starters picked up two fouls each within the first 10 minutes, and Potosi capitalized as West, Robart and Hochstatter produced second-chance baskets for a 35-17 advantage at the break.

Lily Pursley made it 49-32 with her second field goal for the Lady Tigers through contact. Two Henry baskets capped a closing 11-0 run by Potosi.

Central 81, Twin Rivers 18

FREDERICKTOWN – Kinley Norris connected four times from beyond the arc in the first half, and scored 16 points to lead Central past Twin Rivers 81-18 at the Fredericktown Tournament on Monday.

Allysa O’Connor added 12 points, and Khloe Dischbein tallied 11 as the top-seeded Lady Rebels surged to a dominant 32-6 lead after one quarter.

Central (2-0) surrendered only two made field goals during the entire contest, and extended the margin to 50-10 by halftime.

Sydney Miles provided nine points on three 3-pointers after the intermission. Madison Dunn and Halle Richardson chipped in eight points each.

Central, which faces Perryville on Thursday to continue pool play, sank 16-of-24 free throws while Twin Rivers converted 14-of-20.

Hannah Bader had six points to lead the Lady Royals.

Farmington 58, Affton 24

ST. LOUIS – The Farmington girls basketball team began its Southside Tournament title defense with another defensive gem on Monday night.

Jade Roth dropped in 12 points, and the Knights delivered a balanced scoring effort during their 58-24 first-round victory over Affton.

Madison Mills sank three 3-pointers while scoring 10. Brynn Johnson and Shelby Bowling added eight points each off the bench for Farmington (3-0).

The Knights surged ahead 21-5 through one quarter and 34-11 at halftime, and advanced to face Fox in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Skylar Sweeney chipped in seven points, and Grace Duncan supplied six toward the winning effort.

Taylor Williams powered Affton with a game-high 21 points.

St. Paul 54, Valle Catholic 25

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Brylee Durbin tossed in 21 points, and St. Paul beat the host squad 54-25 at the round-robin Valle Catholic tournament on Monday night.

Mia Sherrill added 14 points from her post position. St. Paul (2-1) will meet Ste. Genevieve when action resumes on Wednesday.

Rylee Overmann paced Valle Catholic (0-1) with eight points in its season debut.

St. Vincent 58, Ste. Genevieve 43

STE. GENEVIEVE – Allie Patrick erupted for 30 points, and St. Vincent topped Ste. Genevieve 58-43 at the Valle Catholic Tournament on Monday night.

Alli Byington netted 16 points, and Sadie Greminger produced 15 more for the Dragons in defeat.

Ste. Genevieve (0-1) will face St. Paul in the next round on Wednesday.