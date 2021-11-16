Girls Basketball Preview: Balanced scoring staple of top teams

It is not unreasonable to believe that scoring across the MAAA girls basketball conference could dip so significantly this season that teams routinely prevail with less than 50 points.
Central, Arcadia Valley and West County saw their all-time leaders move on to the collegiate level, and many rosters for 2021-22 will depend heavily on added production from guards.
North County and Farmington battled last winter for a district crown, and appear as favorites to decide the MAAA Large-School title based on a wealth of skill and experience at each position.
West County repeated as Small-School champion before reaching the state playoffs. The gap between the Lady Bulldogs and the rest of the league may be expanding.
Five of the 12 MAAA girls varsity programs – Potosi, Fredericktown, Valle Catholic, Bismarck and Valley – feature new head coaches.
NORTH COUNTY Lady Raiders
Head Coach: Joe Arnold – 2nd season
2020-21 Record: 19-4 (4-1)
Key Returners: Kamryn Winch, sr., C; Tyler Conkright, sr., G; Paris Larkin, jr., G; Hanna Politte, sr., G; Emma Gaugel, sr., F; Kate Jones, sr., G; Addy Layton, sr., F
Season Outlook:
North County remains a deep squad as three starters return along with a cast of reserves who made tremendous contributions en route to a district title.
Senior center Kamryn Winch continues to add a mid-range element to her powerful post game at 6-foot-2, and is set to sign with Division II Maryville next week.
Tyler Conkright is the lone player back from last year’s all-conference First Team selections, and leads a crew of dangerous perimeter shooters for the Lady Raiders.
Emma Gaugel and Hanna Politte bring enough height, athleticism and scoring ability to stretch opposing defenses from corner to corner, while junior Paris Larkin provides energetic on-ball defense along with speed to attack off the dribble.
North County figures to draw plenty of fouls, and could benefit by building upon a modest improvement from the free-throw line.
FARMINGTON Knights
Head Coach: Rusty Sancegraw – 8th season
2020-21 Record: 16-8 (2-3)
Key Returners: Skylar Sweeney, jr., G; Jade Roth, jr. F; Grace Duncan, jr. F; Angelia Davis, jr., F; Anna McKinney, jr., G: Carissa Cassimatis, jr., F; Trista Hampton, sr., G; Shelby Bowling, soph., F; Brynn Johnson, soph., G
Season Outlook:
Farmington limited each of its first eight opponents last season to an impressive 44 points or less with a starting five comprised exclusively of sophomores.
With eight players back from its regular talent rotation, plus extra help from those moving up from the junior varsity ranks, the first 20-win campaign in 11 years sounds attainable.
The Knights possess solid speed at every position, and present a difficult matchup for opponents with each starter more than capable of heating up from the perimeter.
Guards Skylar Sweeney and Anna McKinney are tough defenders out front, while forwards Jade Roth and Grace Duncan lead the rebounding effort. Angelia Davis provides strength at the post.
Senior Trista Hampton is another 3-point threat, and junior Carissa Cassimatis gives Farmington another athletic post presence off the bench. Speedy senior Emma Gerstner is also back after missing last season due to ACL surgery.
CENTRAL Lady Rebels
Head Coach: Josh Mapes – 9th season
2020-21 Record: 20-5 (3-2)
Key Returners: Madison Holmes, sr., G: Khloe Dischbein, soph., G/F; Olivia Dunn, sr., G; Reagan Bradley, G; Courtney Dortch, soph., G; Halle Richardson, jr., F; Kate Johnson, jr., G
Season Outlook:
Central carries a strong pedigree as three-time reigning district champion after avenging conference losses each time to Ste. Genevieve with the more prominent plaque at stake.
But four seniors from that title stretch have moved on to various collegiate athletics, including program points leader Sophia Horton, leaving the Lady Rebels to replace an estimated 85 percent of its scoring output.
Defense may be the key to early-season success until new varsity performers become acclimated to their offensive roles and build chemistry.
Lone returning starter Madison Holmes became a premier stopper in the conference as a junior, and Khloe Dischbein showed tremendous potential during her freshman year as a driving threat.
But seniors Olivia Dunn and Reagan Bradley will be called upon for leadership and added production with promising sophomore Kinley Norris out for the season due to a knee injury.
POTOSI Lady Trojans
Head Coach: Allie Golden – 1st season
2020-21 Record: 11-11 (1-4)
Key Returners: Carley Hampton, sr., G; Kiersten Blair, sr., G; Annie McCaul, sr., F; Kya Gibson, jr., G; Kaydence Gibson, jr., G: Paige West, soph., G; Kalie Thompson, jr., F; Emily Hochstatter, jr., G
Season Outlook:
Allie Golden established herself among the best players in Potosi girls basketball history just a few years ago, and finally has the opportunity to guide her alma mater as head coach.
She inherits a roster filled with varsity experience, and in the case of seniors Carley Hampton, Kiersten Blair and Annie McCaul, at least three full years of it.
Twin juniors Kya and Kaydence Gibson are capable of leading the perimeter effort, both as shooters and nimble defenders, and sophomore Paige West is especially dangerous in transition.
Potosi is not blessed with widespread height, making points off turnovers an obvious priority. Forward Calie Thompson will be asked for needed scoring balance in the paint.
WEST COUNTY Lady Bulldogs
Head Coach: Bobby Simily – 3rd season
2020-21 Record: 19-5 (5-0)
Key Returners: Alivia Simily, jr., G; Morgan Simily, jr. F; Lilly James, jr., G; Claire LaBruyere, sr., G; Claire Stevens, sr., F; Alexis Hedgcorth, soph., F; Gracie Wright, jr., G; Bailey Skiles, jr., F
Season Outlook:
All-time scoring leader Dori McRaven brought West County to the precipice of snapping its district title drought. Her supporting cast collectively pushed the Lady Bulldogs across the finish line.
And although two starters must be replaced this season, more than enough pieces remain in place to achieve similar results as the clear front-runner for a third straight MAAA Small-School title.
First Team all-conference point guard Alivia Simily, among the premier passers in the area, highlights an excellent core of juniors as Lilly James and Morgan Simily also attack the rim with aggression.
A healthier senior Claire LaBruyere and junior Gracie Wright enhance the outside element of the offense while sophomore Alexis Hedgcorth and senior Claire Stevens bring physicality to the post.
FREDERICKTOWN Lady Blackcats
Head Coach: Micah Ruetzel – 1st season
2020-21 Record: 4-12 (0-5)
Key Returners: Kyndal Dodd, sr., PF; Kylee Maddox, jr., G; Lydia Mell, jr., G; Ava Penuel, soph., G; Gabbie McFadden, soph., G; Keira Francis, soph., G
Season Outlook:
With two of the best athletes in the school deciding to forego basketball, Fredericktown may face more of a learning curve than previously expected.
Optimism remains high as the Lady Blackcats begin a restoration project following a 4-12 season ravaged by injuries and multiple quarantines.
New head coach Micah Ruetzel shined as a player for his father Brett, and takes over the reins with talented freshman daughter P.J. Reutzel assuming a prominent role on the court.
Three-sport standout senior Kyndal Dodd again serves as the primary scoring and rebounding threat in the low post, but also possesses mid-range and 3-point capability.
Juniors Kylee Maddox and Lydia Mell and sophomore Ava Penuel earned valuable starts last year amid an ever-changing lineup. Calie Allgier gives the program another promising freshman.
STE. GENEVIEVE Dragons
Head Coach: Jordanna Walk – 4th season
2020-21 Record: 18-6 (5-0)
Key Returners: Jayden Pullins, sr., G; Regean Naeger, sr., G; Ava Meyer, jr., G
Season Outlook:
After securing the first three regular-season conference titles in program history over the past three years, Ste. Genevieve is practically starting over from scratch.
The graduation of current collegiate player Sydney Bumgardaner and track and field state champions Marysa Flieg, Megan Aubuchon and Maci Reynolds has signaled a full rebuild.
The Dragons will have an entirely new starting lineup while incorporating as many as four freshmen into their varsity rotation to start the new season.
Senior guard Jayden Pullins has the most varsity minutes on this year’s team after previously serving as the first substitute off the bench. Regean Naeger and Ava Meyer are also back as former reserves.
ST. PAUL Giants
Head Coach: Andy Sherrill – 9th season
2020-21 Record: 11-12
Key Returners: Brylee Durbin, jr., G; Riley Petty, sr., F; Molly Clements, sr., G; Sami Jo Pemberton, jr., G
Season Outlook:
St. Paul Lutheran narrowly missed clawing its way to the .500 overall mark after enduring a six-game slide early last winter.
But a program entering its ninth year as a varsity independent has achieved admirable stability with 27 combined victories over the past two.
The Giants feature probably the best inside-outside combination in their limited history with power forward Riley Petty taking some pressure off dynamic junior guard Brylee Durbin.
But three starting vacancies are being filled. Close games may be decided on the ability to establish consistent third or fourth scoring options while limiting turnovers.
KINGSTON Lady Cougars
Head Coach: Christian Moulton – 3rd season
2020-21 Record: 13-9 (3-2)
Key Returners: Madison Nelson, sr., G; Tania Jenkins, sr., G; Allison Hahn, soph., G
Season Outlook:
It really is no secret that the recent positive progress of longtime struggling program Kingston parallels the ascent of versatile star Madison Nelson.
The Lady Cougars achieved their first-ever winning season in 2020-21, thanks a seven-game January streak that included five superb victories by 10 points of fewer.
But the immediate task will be finding consistent help for Nelson, a multi-time all-conference senior on pace to become just the fifth 2,000-point scorer in MAAA girls history shortly after Christmas.
Tania Jenkins was third on the club in points last year, but Kingston is seeking a needed post presence to replace graduate Ashley Johnston and her numerous double-doubles.
ARCADIA VALLEY Lady Tigers
Head Coach: Ricky Turnbough – 2nd season
2020-21 Record: 14-11 (4-1)
Key Returners: Alyssa Glanzer, jr. G; Molly Cook, jr., F; Katelyn Strange, jr., F
Season Outlook:
One of the more intriguing storylines in the MAAA may be the battle to discover the top challenger for West County in the Small-School division.
Arcadia Valley has been a fixture in that position each of the last two years after previously winning several titles in a row, but faces a major overhaul within its varsity roster.
Career scoring leader and multi-time all-state guard Gracee Smith was among four starters to graduate from a squad that already utilized a relatively short bench.
Alyssa Glanzer returns as a top guard, and fellow junior Molly Cook assumed a much larger inside role as a top rebounder for the Lady Tigers, who will infuse several young players out of necessity.
VALLE CATHOLIC Lady Warriors
Head Coach: Ron Taylor – 1st season
2020-21 Record: 10-16 (2-3)
Key Returners: Mia Weiler, sr., G; Sam Loida, sr., G; Ade Weiler, soph., G; Emma Christine, soph., F
Season Outlook:
Valle Catholic began last season with five freshmen forming exactly half of its overall roster, then lost key senior Riley Siebert to a broken an ankle during its holiday tournament.
The numbers are slightly higher now – 12 on the official MSHSAA roster – as Ron Taylor becomes the seventh head coach of the Lady Warriors over the past nine years.
Senior guards Mia Weiler and Sam Loida will direct the offense while also spearheading any pressure on defense. What they lack in size, they make up in speed and hustle.
Sophomore guard Ade Weiler and forward Emma Christine have another year of varsity polish, while volleyball and track throwing star Ella Bertram joins the team for her senior season.
Freshmen Brooklyn Weibrecht and Madelyn Griffard – a recent all-state cross country performer – will bolster the team’s athleticism.
BISMARCK Lady Indians
Head Coach: Tori Henson – 1st season
2020-21 Record: 2-20 (1-4)
Key Returners: Madison Dunn, soph., G; Janson King, jr., G; Jada Dickey, soph., C/F; Madison Randazzo, sr., G
Season Outlook:
Bismarck shed a nagging cloud of frustration on a January night at Clearwater High School by snapping an 83-game losing streak that spanned four years.
Freshman guard Madison Dunn exploded for 41 points during that eventual runaway, and the Lady Indians followed the excitement with a conference win over Valley.
Despite its documented woes over that stretch, Bismarck suddenly finds itself with the chance to make even greater gains behind the influx of a talented freshman group.
Janson King, Jada Dickey and Madison Randazzo return along with Dunn – a First Team all-conference selection – for new head coach Tori Henson, who captured back-to-back district crowns as a player at Bismarck.
VALLEY Lady Vikings
Head Coach: Courtney Callahan – 1st season
2020-21 Record: 4-16 (0-5)
Key Returners: Kenley Missey, soph., G; Katie Campbell, sr., C; Carletta West, jr., SF; Jamison Politte, soph., PG
Season Outlook:
Former West County standout center Courtney Callahan has arrived in Caledonia with the task of pulling the Valley program from the rut of a winless conference season.
She will build the Lady Vikings around returning top scorer Kenley Missey and fellow sophomore guard Jamison Politte while trying to develop a greater scoring threat near the basket.
Senior center Katie Campbell is back for her fourth varsity season as a starter, and Carletta West hopes to give Valley a mid-range boost at forward.