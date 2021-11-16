Girls Basketball Preview: Balanced scoring staple of top teams

Despite its documented woes over that stretch, Bismarck suddenly finds itself with the chance to make even greater gains behind the influx of a talented freshman group.

Janson King, Jada Dickey and Madison Randazzo return along with Dunn – a First Team all-conference selection – for new head coach Tori Henson, who captured back-to-back district crowns as a player at Bismarck.

VALLEY Lady Vikings

Head Coach: Courtney Callahan – 1st season

2020-21 Record: 4-16 (0-5)

Key Returners: Kenley Missey, soph., G; Katie Campbell, sr., C; Carletta West, jr., SF; Jamison Politte, soph., PG

Season Outlook:

Former West County standout center Courtney Callahan has arrived in Caledonia with the task of pulling the Valley program from the rut of a winless conference season.

She will build the Lady Vikings around returning top scorer Kenley Missey and fellow sophomore guard Jamison Politte while trying to develop a greater scoring threat near the basket.

Senior center Katie Campbell is back for her fourth varsity season as a starter, and Carletta West hopes to give Valley a mid-range boost at forward.

