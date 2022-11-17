Girls Basketball Preview: Post play could separate contenders from others

As guard play steadily increases its influence on modern basketball, production from physical forwards has become a more coveted commodity.

The benefits can be twofold when post players provide a scoring option from close range while altering shots and controlling rebounds near the rim.

The MAAA girls regular-season and tournament championships will likely hinge upon roster depth and balance since the leading contenders appear to have both.

A combination of aggressive defense and subpar perimeter shooting across the area caused marquee games to regularly conclude with both teams failing to crack 50 points.

Central and Farmington have most of their top weapons back after sharing the Large-School title with North County, which conversely graduated a large group of seniors.

West County was unchallenged in the Small-School division ahead of a historic postseason run, and seeks another Class 3 final four berth with five of its six highest scorers leading the charge.

Between the 12 MAAA schools and independent St. Paul, all head coaches have been retained this winter after five debuted in 2021-22.

CENTRAL Lady Rebels

Head Coach: Josh Mapes – 10th season

2021-22 Record: 21-6 (4-1)

Key Returners: Khloe Dischbein, jr., F: Allysa O’Connor, soph., G; Halle Richardson, sr., F: Taylor O’Connor, soph., G; Courtney Dortch, jr., F; Rachel Raynor, sr., F; Grace Populis, jr., G

Season Outlook:

A Central program known for substituting frequently – during every dead ball in some situations – can employ an endless number of lineup combinations this season.

Head coach Josh Mapes guides perhaps his deepest available roster to pursue a 10th consecutive 20-win season since the Lady Rebels captured a state championship in 2015.

All-state junior Khloe Dischbein and senior Halle Richardson supply strength near the basket, and have adequate support when taking a break.

Hustling forward Courtney Dortch and senior Rachel Raynor each earned starts when Richardson was injured last February for a team that willingly stands its ground to draw charging fouls.

Allysa O’Connor became an immediate scoring threat as a freshman, both from the outside and off the dribble, while twin sister Taylor O’Connor and Grace Populis bolstered the backcourt.

Although Central bid farewell to two players who helped deliver four straight district crowns, the offense should not suffer. Kinley Norris has fully recovered from knee surgery, and Madison Dunn transfers in from Bismarck, where she netted more than 900 points over two years.

The non-conference schedule received another upgrade with the additions of Poplar Bluff, Ozark and Warrenton in December, plus Class 1 power Delta in February.

FARMINGTON Knights

Head Coach: Rusty Sancegraw – 9th season

2021-22 Record: 22-4 (4-1)

Key Returners: Jade Roth, sr., F; Skylar Sweeney, sr., G; Anna McKinney, sr., G; Grace Duncan, sr., F: Madison Mills, soph., G; Shelby Bowling, jr., F; Carissa Cassimatis, sr., F

Season Outlook:

Farmington has reaped the benefits of consistency and disciplined defense while fielding the exact same starting five for each of the past two years.

The reigning MAAA tournament champs were thrown a surprise when forward Angelia Davis decided to join the swim team, but five seniors are still around to chase an elusive district crown.

Three-sport standouts Jade Roth and Grace Duncan enter their fourth varsity seasons as athletic scoring and rebounding options inside. Roth also offers a long-range threat from either wing.

Leading scorer Skylar Sweeney leads a quick set of guards along with fellow senior Anna McKinney, who will carry crucial roles as the main ball distributor and head of extended defensive pressure.

Madison Mills was a key 3-point shooter as a freshman, and varsity newcomer Jayce Jarvis adds another dynamic guard along with experienced junior Brynn Johnson.

Shelby Bowling and Carissa Cassimatis bring depth in the paint for the Knights, who remarkably held 20 of their 26 opponents to 40 points or fewer.

With MSHSAA now allowing schools a maximum of four tournaments in the regular season, Farmington will defend their Southside and Summit titles while adding a long December trip to McDonald County.

WEST COUNTY Lady Bulldogs

Head Coach: Bobby Simily – 4th season

2021-22 Record: 24-6 (5-0)

Key Returners: Alivia Simily, sr., G: Bailey Skiles, sr., F; Lilly James, sr., G; Morgan Simily, sr., F; Gracie Wright, sr., G; Alexis Hedgcorth, jr., F

Season Outlook:

West County certainly has a difficult and unprecedented act to follow. But the athletes and experience are in place to hold equally lofty expectations.

After narrowly escaping with a district title on a dramatic, last-second layup by point guard Alivia Simily, the Lady Bulldogs parlayed their success into two state playoff wins and a fourth-place result.

West County suffered all six of its defeats against state-ranked competition, but managed to split two encounters with Class 4 state quarterfinalist Central.

Simily collected her first all-state accolade, and will resume her fourth season as a starter after missing at least two games to heal an injured finger.

Bailey Skiles and Alexis Hedgcorth present a tough matchup inside for many opponents, while Morgan Simily adds a versatile threat either in transition or by driving.

Lilly James and Gracie Wright each sank huge 3-pointers with added confidence during the 2021-22 playoff surge, and give the current Lady Bulldogs a proven top six leading the way.

Katelyn Hartley picked up more varsity minutes down the stretch as a freshman, and Addisyn Hedgcorth figures to do likewise this winter.

FREDERICKTOWN Lady Blackcats

Head Coach: Micah Reutzel – 2nd season

2021-22 Record: 14-12 (2-3)

Key Returners: P.J. Reutzel, soph., G; Ava Penuel, jr., G: Lydia Mell, sr., F; Kylee Maddox, sr., G; Amelia Miller, soph., F; Calie Allgier, soph., G; Keira Francis, jr., G

Season Outlook:

The attractive choice for a potential breakout team in the MAAA may be Fredericktown, depending on how quickly the consistent double-doubles of current MAC forward Kyndal Dodd can be replaced.

P.J. Reutzel heads into her sophomore campaign as a smooth point guard with the ability to score upwards of 20 points on most nights while still getting her assists.

Fellow three-sport standout Ava Penuel also had shining performances as a shooter and defender, and can help Reutzel direct the offense against possible backcourt pressure.

But the Lady Blackcats may thrive in direct relation to contributions from their supporting cast. Kylee Maddox is a likely three-year starter while Calie Allgier and Keira Francis seek increased action.

The imperative need for balance in the paint while avoiding foul trouble will bring focus to sophomore Amelia Miller. Senior Lydia Mell can stretch defenses to the corners and attack along the baseline.

An early-season measuring stick could arrive against Central in the Fredericktown Tournament should the host team survive pool play against Potosi and Arcadia Valley.

NORTH COUNTY Lady Raiders

Head Coach: Joe Arnold – 3rd season

2021-22 Record: 18-7 (4-1)

Key Returners: Paris Larkin, sr., G; Lauren Politte, sr., G; Paige Lewis, sr., G

Season Outlook:

All-conference senior and three-year starter Paris Larkin belongs on any short list of the best guards and most valuable players anywhere in the MAAA.

The Lady Raiders may initially need Larkin on the court for a full 32 minutes as primary ball handler and perimeter defender, or at least until other roles within the lineup can be solidified.

Three starters and six contributing seniors have moved on, including all-state center and now-Division II player Kamryn Winch, leaving just three varsity regulars behind.

Lauren Politte possesses the instincts and measured strides of an all-state tennis player, along with the capability to connect from 3-point range. Paige Lewis adds a notable guarding presence.

Lainey Calkins hopes to alleviate the loss of Winch at center after sitting out last season. North County could also tap into a less experienced group of nine freshmen and four sophomores.

POTOSI Lady Trojans

Head Coach: Allie Golden – 2nd season

2021-22 Record: 17-10 (1-4)

Key Returners: Emily Hochstatter, sr., G; Kya Gibson, sr., G; Kaydence Gibson, sr., G; Paige West, jr., G; Lauryn Reed, sr., F; Kalie Thompson, sr., F

Season Outlook:

The task of replacing three four-year starters sounds daunting, especially if that trio represents your top ball handler, 3-point threat and athleticism of a state track and field champion.

But Potosi could regroup faster than some may anticipate, thanks to another solid senior class that uses formidable defensive speed and enough dangerous shooters to overcome any lack of size.

Second-year head coach and former PHS star Allie Golden has a nice collection of quick guards to lead the Lady Trojans after they reached the district final in March.

Senior twins Kya and Kaydence Gibson can heat up quickly from long range while Paige West and Emily Hochstatter attack open creases off the dribble.

Varsity newcomers Blair Sitton and Ava Robart could fill a vacancy in the post as Kalie Thompson continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Lauryn Reed was a top rebounder for Potosi as a junior.

ARCADIA VALLEY Lady Tigers

Head Coach: Ricky Turnbough – 3rd season

2021-22 Record: 5-20 (3-2)

Key Returners: Alyssa Glanzer, sr., G: Katelyn Strange, sr., G; Molly Cook, sr., F; Ruth Francis, sr., G; Lily Pursley, jr., G/F; Kylee Hartwick, soph., G

Season Outlook:

Arcadia Valley began year one of a rebuild with 12 consecutive losses, but made significant progress once four new starters settled into steady roles.

The Lady Tigers are hoping to continue that trajectory with a full group of returners before a touted 2027 class reaches the high school level next year.

Three-sport standout Alyssa Glanzer gives AV a nimble point guard while sophomore Kylee Hartwick adds depth and speed to the perimeter defense.

Katelyn Strange, a rare five-sport athlete, scored 27 points last year in a loss against conference champion West County. Forwards Lily Pursley and Molly Cook registered double-doubles in other contests.

STE. GENEVIEVE Dragons

Head Coach: Jordanna Walk – 5th season

2021-22 Record: 5-19 (0-5)

Key Returners: Alli Byington, sr., G; Ava Meyer, sr., F; Chloe Staffen, soph., F; Kayden Huck, soph., G

Season Outlook:

Ste. Genevieve had to introduce an entirely new starting varsity lineup, relying heavily on freshmen, after previously rattling off three consecutive MAAA Large-School titles.

Finding a potential conference victory this season may prove difficult since nearest rivals Fredericktown and Potosi show no signs of suffering a decline.

The Dragons were often best equipped to score last season when guard Alli Byington popped open for a 3-point look around a high screen.

Multiple starting spots alongside Byington are up for grabs. Fellow senior Ava Meyer and sophomores Kayden Huck and Chloe Staffen have valuable varsity experience.

ST. PAUL Giants

Head Coach: Andy Sherrill – 10th season

2021-22 Record: 16-10

Key Returners: Brylee Durbin, sr., G; Mia Sherrill, soph. F; Sammy Jo Pemberton, sr., G; Pippa Detring, jr., F

Season Outlook:

St. Paul benefited from the inside-outside punch of two 1,000-point scorers while matching its program record for wins last season.

With senior point guard Brylee Durbin back for her final varsity ride, the Giants are hoping for a deeper push in the Class 1 postseason.

Durbin is on pace to become their new career scoring leader, perhaps in January, and has received several Division III and NAIA college offers.

With opposing defenses likely to invoke double teams against her, sophomore forward Mia Sherrill and senior guard Sammy Jo Pemberton should see an increase in quality shots.

BISMARCK Lady Indians

Head Coach: Tori Cato – 2nd season

2021-22 Record: 7-19 (1-4)

Key Returners: Alyssa Brake, soph., F; Janson King, sr., G; Jada Dickey, jr., F; Karlee Fisher, soph., G; Morgan Randazzo., jr., G

Season Outlook:

Despite losing its leading scorer and ball handler from last season, Bismarck has an opportunity to improve its standing in conference play.

The quest to replenish those points falls partially upon a crew of returning guards, including senior Janson King, junior Morgan Randazzo and sophomore Karlee Fisher.

Alyssa Brake offers a skilled option in the post after notching a bunch of double-digit scoring and rebounding efforts as a freshman.

Varsity newcomers Halie Dickey and Ashley Hawkins may provide a welcomed spark following their productive volleyball campaigns.

VALLE CATHOLIC Lady Warriors

Head Coach: Brian Bauman – 3rd season

2021-22 Record: 16-9 (4-1)

Key Returners: Madelyn Griffard, soph., G; Brooklyn Weibrecht, soph., F; Lexi Ritter, jr., G

Season Outlook:

Graduation has hit Valle Catholic harder than any other MAAA girls program, taking away its four most reliable offensive players and a strong rebounder.

Factor in the loss of key post presence Emma Christine due to a knee injury, and the Lady Warriors are left with seven varsity players as currently listed on the MSHSAA website.

Valle Catholic may have to rely on pure athleticism, effort and patience for its success with little or no starting experience to draw from.

All-state cross country runner Madelyn Griffard likely becomes an offensive focal point with sophomore Brooklyn Weibrecht playing a crucial spot near the basket.

VALLEY Lady Vikings

Head Coach: Courtney Smith – 2nd season

2021-22 Record: 1-21 (0-5)

Key Returners: Kenley Missey, jr., G; Jamison Politte, jr., G; Carletta West, sr., F

Season Outlook:

Valley most recently toiled through a one-win season as turnovers often proved costly against deeper and faster competition.

Like Small-School division rival Valle Catholic, the Lady Vikings will have to maximize the attributes of seven available varsity players while staying out of foul trouble at all costs.

Kenley Missey returns with her solid mid- and long-range jump shot, while fellow guard Jamison Politte gives Valley a speedy threat in transition. Senior Carletta West will be called upon to deliver in the paint.

KINGSTON Lady Cougars

Head Coach: Christian Moulton – 4th season

2021-22 Record: 13-12 (2-3)

Key Returners: Jade Mendenhall, sr., F; Allison Hahn, jr. G; Joleen Saunders, soph., F

Season Outlook:

Kingston begins the process of life without all-state guard Madison Nelson, who compiled the third-highest career point total in MAAA history.

Her ball handling and rebounding skills will also be difficult to emulate, in addition to the help received by second leading scorer Tania Jenkins.

Allison Hahn enters her third varsity season for the Lady Cougars, while senior Jade Mendenhall powers the rebounding effort as a physical post.