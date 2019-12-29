PARK HILLS – Steelville had the more confident lineup from top to bottom on Saturday, and crashed the girls division of the Central Christmas Tournament by snapping the host team’s established reign.
Naomi Perkins nailed two massive 3-pointers in overtime, and the Lady Cardinals sank the top-seeded and six-time defending champion Lady Rebels 57-53 in a mild semifinal upset.
Sydney Booker notched 18 points and 11 rebounds amid several missed chances within four feet, and four players achieved double digits for Steelville (7-1).
Alyssa Church equaled Perkins with 12 points each, and Lauren Davis added 10 as the fourth-seeded Lady Cardinals clinched a meeting with Ste. Genevieve in the final on Tuesday night.
Central (10-1) nearly escaped with its unbeaten record despite suffering 23 turnovers against the flexible 1-3-1 defense, but was outscored 9-5 in the extra session.
Kaley Kimball sparkled with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and fellow junior Sophia Horton contributed 23 points plus six assists in defeat.
But their teammates produced just four combined points and no field goals, getting two free throws apiece from seniors Abby Holmes and Avery Norris.
Church nailed two clutch jumpers with regulation winding down, first squaring the game at 46-46 after Kimball finished a diagonal entry from Horton while drawing a foul.
Horton once again put Central ahead by beating a double team and banking a difficult leaner with 1:02 remaining. Steelville then traveled to squander the next possession.
But a missed front-end free throw prevented the margin from increasing, and Church swished a 12-footer near the right elbow with about 2 seconds left to force overtime.
Perkins delivered two long-range daggers 32 seconds apart, the second of which broke a 53-53 tie with 1:25 to play. She split two free throws to seal the win after Daylan Pryor blocked a 3-point try.
Steelville steadied its course to erase an early 10-point deficit following a hot start by the Lady Rebels, who moved ahead 16-6 on shots from Kimball and Horton in traffic.
The Lady Cardinals closed the gap with nine straight points and active defense. Booker grabbed her third offensive rebound of the second quarter for a second-chance basket at 18-17.
Central increased a 24-22 halftime edge on a Kimball jumper, and Horton slashed through the lane for a pair of conventional 3-point plays to create a 38-32 separation.
Church bookended a 7-0 spurt before the third quarter concluded with driving layups to give Steelville its initial lead at 39-38. Her squad finished 9-of-12 from the line.
Norris had four steals and Aubree Eaton dished out four assist for the Lady Rebels, who will settle for a third-place battle against South Iron.
Ste. Genevieve 52, South Iron 40
PARK HILLS – The strength of forward Sydney Bumgardaner near the basket and speed of point guard Maci Reynolds along the outside created difficult matchups for South Iron.
The junior duo helped Ste. Genevieve secure another opportunity to claim that elusive initial Central Christmas Tournament girls championship trophy.
The third-seeded Dragons capitalized on a spacious free-throw disparity to prevail 52-40 in a semifinal clash of previously unbeaten clubs on Saturday.
Bumgardaner shined throughout the second half to compile 15 points and 12 rebounds overall, and Ste. Genevieve (8-0) advanced to face Steelville for the crown on Tuesday.
Senior guard Michaela Ayers totaled 14 points and four steals for South Iron (6-1), which was hindered by foul trouble among its starting five near the conclusion.
Marysa Flieg finished a transition layup, and added two ensuing free throws to establish a 39-27 lead for the Dragons early in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers pulled to within 45-38 on a 3-pointer by Ayers, but Bumgardaner powered to the hole for a left-handed layup in response.
Bumgardaner was 9-of-12 overall from the charity stripe, and Ste. Genevieve went 24-of-39 collectively compared to just 4-of-12 by South Iron.
Reynolds netted 11 of her 13 points before intermission, including a 3-point play late in the first quarter, and drew several fouls off the dribble against single defenders.
South Iron received field goals from six different players as the first quarter ended in a 14-14 deadlock, and jumped ahead 18-15 on a baseline jumper from Ayers.
Ste. Genevieve countered with a pivotal 11-0 run that spanned the last 5:47 of the second quarter and carried into the third, despite enduring five missed shots in one empty possession.
Reynolds hit a go-ahead layup, and baskets from Ella Reed and Abby Moore sparked a 24-18 halftime edge for the Dragons.
Moore chipped in eight points and seven rebounds off the bench, and scored through contact on an entry feed from Megan Aubuchon for a 28-20 margin.
Freshman guard Madison Ayers reached double digits with 11 points for South Iron.
West County 65, Jefferson 32
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven scored 27 points to propel host squad West County into the championship round of the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs established a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and downed Jefferson 65-32 in the first semifinal game.
McRaven connected five times from 3-point range, and West County (6-2) increased a 31-19 halftime advantage by outscoring the Blue Jays 20-8 in third quarter.
Claire LaBruyere added eight points, and Alivia Simily chipped in six.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action on Monday against Perryville, which defeated Valle Catholic 51-42.
Kingston 72, Valley 64
CADET – Madison Nelson topped her own personal milestone while helping Kingston salvage ninth place at its home tournament on Saturday.
The sophomore forward scored 40 points to break a single-game school record, and the Lady Cougars held off conference rival Valley 72-64.
Kingston (6-4) carried a 37-28 lead at halftime, and received 15 points and 14 rebounds from Ashley Johnston.
Senior Elizabeth Morris powered Valley (4-5) with 35 points.
