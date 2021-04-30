Golden promoted to Potosi head coach

The Potosi R-3 School District is excited to announce the promotion of Allie Golden as the new Lady Trojans Basketball Coach at Potosi High School. Golden currently serves as the Potosi High School assistant coach.

Golden is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School where she received multiple awards and honors. Coach Golden was a three-year MAAA All-Conference player, an All District selection for three years, and a two-time KTJJ Dream Team selection. She is also the current, all-time scoring leader in Potosi girls basketball history.

After high school, Golden played at Mineral Area College, and was an integral player for the Lady Cardinals during the NJCAA Region 16 Championship run in 2017. Golden received all-conference and all-region honors while playing for MAC.

Coach Golden started her coaching career as an assistant coach at Mineral Area College for two years. Golden then moved back to her hometown of Potosi, where she has been the assistant coach and Lady Trojans Junior Varsity Coach for the past two seasons. Golden is a Potosi R-3 Special Services teacher at John Evans Middle School.