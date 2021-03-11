Horton has career night as Central charges back

NEW MADRID, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team struggled to keep pace with New Madrid County Central at both ends of the floor throughout the first half.
Fortunately for the Lady Rebels, senior star Sophia Horton was just getting started, and an enormous turnaround was on the verge of transpiring.
Central biltzed the host Lady Eagles 23-0 over a shocking stretch of 9 ½ minutes, backed by a renewed defensive focus, and earned its first state playoff win since 2016.
Horton completed her latest and greatest masterpiece with a career-high 44 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Rebels prevailed 65-51 in a Class 4 sectional game on Wednesday.
Central (20-4) achieved its entire scoring output inside the arc with a combination of transition layups, ball movement through the high post and second-chance shots on the glass.
Horton was sharp from the outset, and her brilliance was only magnified after intermission. She went 18-of-25 from the field, unofficially, while gashing a tiring and frustrated opposing defense.
NMCC (20-4) grabbed its initial lead on a 3-pointer by Shakyra Wright, who added three more baskets before the first quarter concluded for a 25-17 advantage.
The Lady Rebels twice trailed by 11 before Horton sank a runner and added an ensuing layup off a steal. She was sitting at 19 points through the half after a mid-range jumper cut the difference to three.
Jimmya Caldwell-Newson drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left to stake NMCC to a 36-28 cushion. And then everything changed – drastically.
Central outscored the Lady Eagles 19-0 in the third quarter, and coaxed them into 15 straight misses from the field with stifling determination on defense.
Aubree Eaton finished a layup ahead of the pack, and Kaley Kimball scored from close range before the spotlight shifted squarely back to Horton.
Her next two field goals resulted from offensive rebounds, first a tying putback and then a go-ahead 3-point play at 39-36. The Lady Rebels would not slow down.
Tylei Wofford-Byrd was assessed a technical foul for arguing a call after NMCC teammate Allisia Hester picked one up for excessive contact on Eaton after the whistle.
Horton calmly sank a perfect pair from the line, where she was 8-of-9 and Central made 11-of-11 after the break. She drove end to end to establish a 51-36 lead with about seven minutes left.
Ayannah Ruff finally quelled the NMCC drought with a floater, but the Lady Rebels restored a 57-42 separation down the stretch as Eaton assisted Horton on a baseline drive.
Central snapped the 10-game win streak of New Madrid, and will host Vashon in the quarterfinal round on Saturday afternoon.
Eaton compiled 10 points plus six assists, and Kimball scored nine for the Lady Rebels. Starting guards Jessica Hulsey and Madison Holmes combined for several assists and a defensive spark, while freshman Khloe Dischbein had the lone basket off the bench.
Horton, who signed with Division II Lindenwood before the season, shattered her previous single-game high mark of 37 points.
Alivia Hartman equaled Wright with 13 points each for NMCC.