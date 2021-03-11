Horton has career night as Central charges back

The Lady Rebels twice trailed by 11 before Horton sank a runner and added an ensuing layup off a steal. She was sitting at 19 points through the half after a mid-range jumper cut the difference to three.

Jimmya Caldwell-Newson drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left to stake NMCC to a 36-28 cushion. And then everything changed – drastically.

Central outscored the Lady Eagles 19-0 in the third quarter, and coaxed them into 15 straight misses from the field with stifling determination on defense.

Aubree Eaton finished a layup ahead of the pack, and Kaley Kimball scored from close range before the spotlight shifted squarely back to Horton.

Her next two field goals resulted from offensive rebounds, first a tying putback and then a go-ahead 3-point play at 39-36. The Lady Rebels would not slow down.

Tylei Wofford-Byrd was assessed a technical foul for arguing a call after NMCC teammate Allisia Hester picked one up for excessive contact on Eaton after the whistle.