Horton hooping next for Lindenwood

Central High School senior Sophia Horton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at NCAA Division II program Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Horton earned Class 4 all-state honors while surpassing 1,000 varsity points during her junior season, and has led the Lady Rebels to three consecutive MAAA tournament and two Class 4, District 2 titles. She was also the starting catcher and an all-district performer while helping the Central softball team place second at the state tournament as a freshman. Also seated, from left, are her brother Kendall Horton, father Eric Horton and mother Amy Horton. Standing, from left, are Central head baseball coach Ronnie Calvird, Dig Deep Basketball instructor Stephon Martinez, Mineral Area Magic club coach Teresa Skaggs, Central assistant coach Aaron Tyree, head basketball coach Josh Mapes and assistant coach Zack Mills.