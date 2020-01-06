PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for a Central girls basketball team that gained a collective measure of redemption on Monday night.
The Lady Rebels turned the page from a disappointing fourth-place result at their home Christmas Tournament, and defeated South Iron 58-41 in a rematch from one week earlier.
Central (11-2) never trailed after opening the contest on a 13-0 run that Avery Norris capped with a short jumper on a designed inbounds play.
Horton quickly achieved her personal milestone on a driving finish in the lane about four minutes into the action, and rolled to a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“I think we all personally just felt a little down after the last time we played them, and realized that every win is not going to be easy," Horton said. “We have to learn to fight, work together and battle through the adversity that we’re facing.”
Her delighted teammates also provided crucial contributions. The Lady Rebels suffered just 10 turnovers after more than doubling that amount in the 51-50 tournament defeat.
Norris notched eight of her 14 points during a third quarter that saw the visiting Lady Panthers close to within five, while Aubree Eaton and Kaley Kimball chipped in seven each.
Improvement was likewise seen at the defensive end. South Iron (7-2) was superb at valuing possessions with just six turnovers, but its opportunities for transition baskets were greatly limited.
Freshman guard Madison Ayers netted a game-high 21 points in defeat, but the remainder of the roster combined for just 20.
“Their pick and roll really got us last game, so we worked a lot on that,” Horton said. “Working together, getting stops and rebounding were key.”
Ayers, who produced eight steals in the previous meeting, recorded the first South Iron field goal with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
But the Lady Rebels were clicking offensively from the start through ball movement and aggressive drives. Kimball drained a 3-pointer off a kickout pass to create an 18-3 advantage.
“I think our kids were just more hungry tonight,” Central head coach Josh Mapes said. “We came out with the mentality that we were not going to lose this game.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is the first time all year where we got to the locker room and everyone was excited. I walked in and they were screaming and yelling. This game meant a lot to them.”
South Iron regrouped to draw within 24-18 on consecutive triples from Ayers and Callie Miller. Central responded with two big possessions before halftime.
Eaton coaxed contact before hitting two free throws, then set a solid screen as Madison Holmes nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to restore a double-digit cushion.
Norris would step to the forefront after Ayers drove the length of the court for a 3-point play, cutting the difference to 31-26 early in the third quarter.
The Lady Rebels executed backdoor lobs that Kimball and Abby Holmes finished on assists from Norris, who also drilled a 19-foot jumper when the margin was down to five for a third time.
A judgment call went against Ayers as Horton drew a charging foul. Central then closed the period with a key 9-3 spurt, highlighted by a Horton 3-point play and Norris putback.
Eaton connected from long range on a series of four passes that did not touch the floor, pushing the lead back to 47-33 early in the fourth.
Horton split two defenders after spinning past another for a dazzling basket, and Central made 11-of-14 free throws as a squad to pull farther away.
Drew Gayle netted six points for the Lady Panthers. Senior standout Michaela Ayers tallied her lone field goal on a third-quarter jumper.
Horton became the seventh Central girls player in six seasons to compile 1,000 varsity points and first since 2018 graduates Skyler Amonette and Caitlyn Holmes.
“It’s been a goal of mine since I was in middle school,” Horton said. “It seems like yesterday that I was talking about it.”
“In the locker room, we were all saying congratulations to Sophia. The first thing she said was ‘I have great teammates passing me the ball. I appreciate you guys and wouldn’t have done this without you,’” Mapes said. “That pretty well sums up who she is.”
