Jackson overtakes Knights with perimeter spark

FARMINGTON – A tremendous first half of defense by the Farmington girls basketball team was negated to a degree when they lost track of Jackson guard Jordyn McClellan.

The visiting Lady Indians opened the third quarter on a pivotal 9-0 run, and prevailed 41-38 to match their identical winning score against the Knights from last season.

McClellan emerged from a shooting slump to sink four 3-pointers in the second half, and had a team-high 14 points for Jackson (3-2).

Farmington (1-1) erased a 10-point deficit down the stretch to defeat Ladue in thrilling fashion Friday, but could not complete a similar comeback during its home opener.

Jade Roth compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals while Angelia Davis totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Knights amid an all-sophomore starting five.

Jackson was held to single digits until Kamryn Link snatched an air ball and beat the halftime buzzer on the putback to make the margin 17-11.