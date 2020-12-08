Jackson overtakes Knights with perimeter spark

FARMINGTON – A tremendous first half of defense by the Farmington girls basketball team was negated to a degree when they lost track of Jackson guard Jordyn McClellan.
The visiting Lady Indians opened the third quarter on a pivotal 9-0 run, and prevailed 41-38 to match their identical winning score against the Knights from last season.
McClellan emerged from a shooting slump to sink four 3-pointers in the second half, and had a team-high 14 points for Jackson (3-2).
Farmington (1-1) erased a 10-point deficit down the stretch to defeat Ladue in thrilling fashion Friday, but could not complete a similar comeback during its home opener.
Jade Roth compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals while Angelia Davis totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Knights amid an all-sophomore starting five.
Jackson was held to single digits until Kamryn Link snatched an air ball and beat the halftime buzzer on the putback to make the margin 17-11.
The Farmington defense disrupted its opposition by forcing long passes in the half-court set, many of which were either tipped or stolen outright along the sidelines.
Davis began the contest by drilling a 3-pointer off precise ball movement, and netted the next Farmington field goal on an interior feed in tight space from Grace Duncan.
Roth knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers early in the second quarter, and Anna McKinney emerged from a crowd with a steal before dishing to Skylar Sweeney for a 17-7 lead.
But the Knights faced their own struggles with execution against a 1-3-1 zone out of intermission, and Jackson quickly turned its fortunes around.
Hannah Shinn made a steal and layup to start the third quarter, and brought the Indians closer off an entry pass from Olivia Ward to continue a string of 13 straight points.
Katie Waller provided 10 points and seven rebounds off the Jackson bench, including a shot from the low post before Roth countered with a putback 3-point play at 22-22.
McClellan gave Jackson its largest advantage at 35-28 with consecutive daggers from long range, but the Knights mounted a late challenge.
Duncan scored after Emma Williams found a loose ball near the baseline, and Roth attacked twice for strong finishes against multiple defenders to make it 37-36 with two minutes remaining.
The Indians protected that slim lead against extended pressure from the Knights, using a timeout to curtail one trap near the midcourt stripe, and Waller drove to score through contact with 22.6 seconds to play.
Ward finished with eight points in the victory, and sank two clinching free throws after Farmington left two chances to potentially force overtime by the wayside.
Ward appeared to partially deflect a corner 3-point try from Sweeney, and Farmington failed to beat the five-second count after Jackson had thrown an inbounds pass away.
