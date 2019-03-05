Try 3 months for $3
Johnston Signs Amid Recovery
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Morgan Johnston signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play basketball and continue her education at St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Johnston played forward while helping the Lady Raiders claim a district title in 2018 before being sidelined by injuries this season. Also seated is her mother Patricia Johnston. Pictured standing (from left) are former middle coach Mike Mason, STLCOP head coach Steve Allen, North County head coach Zac McVey and assistant coaches Courtney Kemp and Emily Eaton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments