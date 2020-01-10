FARMINGTON – The first home date this season for a young Farmington girls basketball team became a showcase for effective pressure defense.
The Knights forced 32 turnovers against Dexter in a 76-44 victory Thursday night, ending a head-to-head string of seven straight losses dating back to the 2011 state playoffs.
Forward Jade Roth scored a game-high 17 points, and guard Skylar Sweeney totaled 16 points plus four steals among four freshmen in the starting lineup.
Farmington (6-5) countered an 11-2 run by the Lady Bearcats with a pivotal 23-3 outburst over the next 7 ½ minutes that clinched the outcome early in the third quarter.
Angelia Davis dribbled quickly to the midcourt stripe, and released a shot at the halftime buzzer that caught the back plate with backspin and fell through the net for a 35-22 lead.
Sweeney began the following stanza with two straight steals that generated transition points, and Anna McKinney drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing after the Knights induced a 10-second violation.
Mikayla Dodson made an excellent turnaround jumper for Dexter (2-10) after Roth finished an interior lob from Abby Cassimatis on the previous possession.
But the Knights continued to create separation. Grace Duncan capped the third quarter with their third field goal on a putback at 57-31, and provided a team-high five steals.
Duncan returned the favor to Cassimatis for an earlier assist, and Roth introduced a running clock when her third 3-pointer made it 71-49.
Davis provided 10 points and nine rebounds while McKinney added 10 points with five assists to bolster Farmington. Cassimatis contributed eight points to join 10 players in the scoring column.
Junior guard Sydney Asberry netted 10 of her team-high 15 points for Dexter in the second quarter, and nailed a 15-footer along the baseline to forge a 19-19 tie.
The Knights used patience to promptly regain the lead on a Sweeney jumper, and displayed solid ball movement again as McKinney drove and dished for Duncan to score near the edge of the lane.
Dulcie Pullen and lone senior Alexa Werneck scored nine points each for the Lady Bearcats, and opened the second period with consecutive second-chance baskets.
Farmington started the action with putbacks from Cassimatis and Roth, and built an eventual 17-9 lead. Sweeney was fouled on a made triple, and converted a rare four-point play at the line.
The Knights will host Arcadia Valley on Monday in a clash of clubs trending upward.
