Knights break Oakville down to secure repeat

ST. LOUIS – The Farmington defense was again stingy and relentless on Friday night, forcing Oakville into 28 turnovers on its home court.

Patience and composure paid increasing dividends at the offensive end, and the Knights repeated as champions of the Southside Classic with a 46-31 victory.

Farmington (5-0) surrendered an average of just 24 points to three opponents in the eight-team bracket, and saw its superior depth shine while eventually taking command of the final.

Senior forward Jade Roth scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and also picked up seven rebounds and four steals while locked in a physical post battle junior Sami Simokaitis.

The Knights showed visible frustration at times with the officiating, but smiled brightly when a 10-4 run over the last four minutes unfolded to seal the title.

Grace Duncan picked up her fourth foul on an illegal screen with about seven minutes to play, but stuck around until the conclusion to contribute eight points and three steals.

Oakville (2-1) crowded the opposing guards as they drove from the perimeter, but Farmington adjusted to the level of permitted contact before ultimately wearing the Tigers down.

Madison Mills and Brynn Johnson drilled crucial 3-pointers after Oakville had trimmed the deficit to 21-19 on a strong baseline move by Allie Auer.

Raylin LaCava dished across the line to Shelby Bowling for a 30-20 separation, and the Knights absorbed one final push by Oakville as a 3-point play by Sydney Baker made it 32-25.

Anna McKinney flipped in a runner from the lane for her lone field goal while producing four assists and three steals. Skylar Sweeney buried a wide-open triple off an inbounds pass moments later.

Roth and Duncan assisted one another on cutting layups with the Tigers late to rotate, and Roth went the distance off a midcourt steal to create the largest lead of the night at 45-29.

The Knights will have opportunities for more trophies with tournaments scheduled at McDonald County and Rockwood Summit before the calendar flips to January.

They followed a familiar blueprint for success by pestering ball handlers from end to end and deflecting passes toward the paint once settling into a half-court defense.

Oakville was likewise difficult to breach through halftime, but expended plenty of energy to keep pace as all five starters played the entire first quarter.

Roth made perhaps the hustling play of the game by falling into the bleachers to save a steal just after racing in transition for a layup. McKinney then drew a charging foul to preserve a 16-7 lead.

The Tigers soon pulled to within 17-15 by intermission, however, on a quick catch and release in the lane by Addie Czuppon, who equaled Riley Sahrhage for a team-high six points.

Simokaitis brought down nine rebounds and made four blocks, but a committee of Farmington players limited her to a single basket. Roth coaxed a clear out for her fourth foul with 2:27 remaining.

The Knights knocked down 7-of-10 free throws and never trailed after Mills followed an opening basket by Duncan with a 3-pointer from the left side.