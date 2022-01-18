Knights convert on extra chances to beat Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. – The Farmington girls basketball team weathered a steady presence of physicality as foul trouble began to mount against Sikeston on Monday night.

And once star forward Karris Allen picked up her fourth personal in the third quarter, the sixth-ranked Knights felt obliged to drive and rebound with extra aggression at the offensive end.

Farmington generated numerous scoring plays on second and third chances, and outlasted the host Bulldogs 53-44 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Junior forward Angelia Davis was assessed three early fouls of her own, but responded with a strong second half to pace the Knights with 14 points plus six rebounds.

Grace Duncan added 13 points with six rebounds, and received a couple of friendly bounces on a follow jumper as the halftime buzzer sounded for a 28-23 lead.

Farmington (12-1) suffered 16 turnovers, mostly on dangerous passes that never reached their intended targets, but navigated the fourth quarter with just one miscue.

Allen remained on the court for the conclusion, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Her lone 3-pointer made it 48-44 with less than two minutes to play.

The Knights followed with four straight defensive stops, and pulled away when Anna McKinney and Davis each knocking down a pair of free throws.

The result carried added importance for potential seeding in a stacked nine-team district, as Class 5 state playoffs no longer include a sectional round.

Amyari Blissett netted a game-high 21 points, and brought Sikeston (9-5) to within one possession at 41-38 with a fast-break layup after sinking her fifth 3-pointer of the game.

But the Knights countered with a pivotal 7-0 spurt to engineer their largest lead. Duncan got it started with a mid-range jumper off an inbounds pass.

Davis increased the lead with a putback, then drew the fifth foul on Blissett while grabbing another rebound. McKinney dribbled quickly to draw the fifth infraction on starting guard Nayla Bonner moments later.

Jade Roth corralled a game-high 13 rebounds while notching seven points in the triumph. She emerged with a carom and was bumped by Allen with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Skylar Sweeney was integral in helping the Knights capitalize as Allen was forced to rest. The dynamic guard earned free throws with a slash, then worked in from the right corner to stop and sink a 10-footer at 36-29.

Sweeney tallied 10 points plus three assists, and made a crucial frontcourt steal that preceded a late Davis field goal. McKinney dished out six assists.

Sikeston had already pocketed victories over top-tier MAAA programs Central and West County this winter, and wisely relied on its Division I prospect early on.

Allen, who signed with Western Kentucky last month, powered her way to 10 first-quarter points inside, and emphatically swatted a couple of early Farmington shots from the low post.

Blissett connected for the first time to give the Bulldogs a 13-11 edge as the stanza ended, but Sweeney answered from long range to begin the second.

Davis, herself a Division I softball commit, stretched far to catch a lob pass from Sweeney one-handed at the baseline before hitting an ensuing layup.

Although Roth and Duncan continued a 9-0 Farmington run with baskets along the left side of the lane, Blissett rallied Sikeston with back-to-back threes.

Senior guard Emma Gerstner provided the only bench points for the Knights by draining an open 3-pointer to snap a 22-22 tie.

The visitors would not trail again, and made 13-of-22 free throws compared to 8-of-12 by Sikeston.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.