Knights dominate opener; Lady Bulldogs lose by two

FARMINGTON – With an entire starting lineup of juniors back this basketball season, the Farmington girls have increased expectations.

The Knights were sharp during their debut performance on Saturday night, forcing 26 turnovers and using precise ball movement to hammer Vashon 62-30 at Farmington Civic Center.

Tipping off the final game of the all-day Amped Lifestyle Shootout after 9 p.m., Farmington (1-0) limited the new-look Wolverines to just four field goals in a dominant first half.

Skylar Sweeney netted 14 points prior to intermission, and chipped in five assists while Angelia Davis totaled 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

Vashon (0-1) lost many of its key performers from last year’s Class 3 final four squad, and was simply outworked and frustrated by the Knights from the outset.

Sweeney capped an eventful first quarter with a transition putback after senior guard Trista Hampton made her second steal for an 18-5 lead.

Wolverines coach John Albert was ejected for two technical fouls after his squad faced a 7-1 disparity in fouls over the opening 6 ½ minutes.

Farmington stayed focused and produced a masterful 20-1 scoring surge in the second quarter for an eventual 38-6 advantage.

After Grace Duncan followed up her own miss, Sweeney made a steal and outlet to Emma Gerstner for a clear layup before drilling a smooth pull-up jumper along the baseline.

Davis contributed two straight baskets from the low post, and Sweeney snapped her early perimeter slump with a 3-pointer as the halftime margin settled at 42-15.

Senior forward Azaria Moore presented the top scoring and defensive presence for Vashon, and tallied a game-high 22 points plus three steals while sinking 14-of-17 free throws.

Farmington matched each of her successful plays throughout the third quarter, as Jade Roth connected from the left wing and Anna McKinney finished an aggressive drive to the goal.

Duncan had 11 points and Roth compiled nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. McKinney made four assists and a game-high five steals.

The fourth quarter featured a continuous clock and only six combined points. Farmington faces Hancock in the first round of the Southside Tournament on Monday at Oakville High School.

Sikeston 55, West County 53

FARMINGTON – Sikeston star Karris Allen navigated early foul trouble, and delivered two huge plays in the final sequence on Saturday night to salvage a 55-53 victory over West County.

Allen rescued her squad with a turnaround 11-footer through contact with 5.4 seconds remaining, then blocked a potential game-winning, 3-point shot by senior guard Claire LaBruyere as time expired.

Amyari Blissett powered Sikeston (1-0) with a game-high 27 points plus three steals, opened the fourth quarter with the fourth of her five 3-point daggers to create a 42-30 advantage.

West County (0-1) fought back with tough defense and rebounding to erase the entire 12-point deficit, and pulled even on consecutive putback shots by Morgan Simily and Alexis Hedgcorth.

Junior guard Alivia Simily tallied 15 points, four assists and four steals, and also fueled the comeback by driving and sinking 9-of-10 free throws in the second half.

Hedgcorth shined with 14 points and 15 rebounds overall, and highlighted an 8-0 run by earning a second-chance basket before getting an excellent feed from Gracie Wright to score again.

Blissett buried a deep 24-footer, and Allen restored a 49-40 margin with an immediate steal and layup. Morgan Simily answered a driving layup and baseline follow to make it 51-46.

West County was haunted by 18 turnovers in the first half, and trailed 20-10 when Nayla Bonner swiped a bad pass and pocketed her third field goal before the opening quarter concluded.

But a third personal foul against Allen, who totaled 18 points, enabled the purple and white Bulldogs to chip away heading into halftime while yielding just one basket in the second period.

Bailey Skiles provided five quick points and couple of steals off the bench, and LaBruyere swished a wing 3-pointer to help reduce the difference to 26-24 at the break.

Morgan Simily finished with six points and nine rebounds, and Wright seized five steals for West County, which won the Class 3, District 3 title last winter.

St. Pius 49, Ste. Genevieve 31

FARMINGTON – St. Pius delivered an opening 15-0 run on Saturday night, and topped Ste. Genevieve 49-31 for its second victory in as many days.

Junior guard Riley Cappozzo scored a game-high 15 points, and P.J. Krodinger netted 14 as the Lancers sank 8-of-10 free throws in the contest.

St. Pius (2-0) enjoyed leads of 19-6 through one quarter and 25-12 at halftime, and pulled away late after Ste. Genevieve got within single digits.

Alli Byington and Regean Naeger each tallied 11 points for the Dragons, who entered this season with an entirely new starting lineup and shot an unofficial 3-of-26 from 3-point range in their debut

Lutheran South 73, St. Paul 37

FARMINGTON – Lutheran South drained 10 3-pointers, and put four players in double figures while rolling past St. Paul 73-37 on Saturday afternoon.

Chloe Eggerding and Ellie Buscher each scored 14 points while Amy Ceko and Sophia Horrell netted 12 apiece for the victorious Lancers.

Lutheran South surged to a 28-4 lead through one quarter.

Brylee Durbin began her junior season with 20 points, and made 7-of-9 free throws to pace St. Paul (0-1). Riley Petty and freshman Mia Sherrill chipped in six points each.

Fredericktown 46, Woodland 39

FREDERICKTOWN – Freshman guard P.J. Reutzel scored 23 points in her varsity debut Friday night as Fredericktown outlasted Woodland 46-39.

Senior forward Kyndal Dodd added a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the season opener, and the Lady Blackcats recovered from a slow start.

Kylee Maddox dished out four assists, and Gabbie McFadden made four steals. Fredericktown (1-0) took a 23-22 halftime lead after trailing 14-8 through one quarter.

Ruetzel finished 5-of-11 from 3-point range, but her teammates were a combined 0-for-13. The Lady Blackcats prevailed while hitting 9-of-20 free throws.

The victory was the first for new head coach Micah Ruetzel. Fredericktown will host its annual six-team tournament next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.