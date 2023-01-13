Knights edge Lady Cats behind perimeter spark

FARMINGTON – Brynn Johnson rewarded her teammates for increasingly sharper ball movement on Thursday night by drilling six 3-pointers off the Farmington bench.

The junior guard struck three times during the pivotal fourth quarter alone, and the Knights produced a 12-0 scoring run after briefly trailing to defeat Fredericktown 51-37.

Farmington (14-2, 1-0) unofficially committed seven fewer turnovers, and notched its seventh consecutive victory in the MAAA Large-School opener for both programs.

With offensive production mostly limited against stingy interior defense at both ends, the threat posed by Johnson along the perimeter became the decisive factor.

Johnson finished with 18 points, and senior forward Jade Roth provided balance with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Knights.

Sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel shouldered the Fredericktown (6-8, 0-1) upset hopes with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and tallied 13 of her team’s 14 points before halftime.

The Lady Blackcats played their first game in 13 nights, and faced their third consecutive state-ranked opponent overall with Farmington holding down the current No. 8 spot in Class 5.

Fredericktown faced a 30-23 deficit late in the third quarter after Johnson knocked down her third 3-pointer of the contest, but showed resilience to mount a 9-1 retaliation.

Reutzel dished to Ava Penuel for a basket before finishing a driving scoop. Kylee Maddox rolled down a triple that put the visitors in front 32-31 with 6:10 remaining in regulation.

That lead lasted for about 12 seconds, as Johnson answered from the open left wing. Shelby Bowling added a mid-range jumper, then guided a smooth pass to Grace Duncan for a 3-point play.

Roth returned from a brief rest to continue the Farmington surge. She first scored off an entry pass, then made two free throws on an inbounds play for a 43-32 separation.

Amelia Miller countered with a 3-point play for Fredericktown, but Johnson applied the ensuing dagger from 22 feet with less than two minutes left.

Duncan amassed eight points and five key assists while battling foul trouble. Her evening concluded when Miller drew two calls just a few seconds apart.

Skylar Sweeney also netted eight points for Farmington, and created a 16-9 lead with her second 3-pointer after Duncan flicked an interior assist to Roth on the previous possession.

Reutzel kept the Lady Cats afloat while her teammates were held without a first-half field goal. She finished a dazzling reverse layup, and trimmed the halftime deficit to 18-14 on a fake and baseline drive.

Lydia Mell broke the team slump with a 3-pointer, and Reutzel drove end to end as Fredericktown grabbed a 21-20 advantage early in the third quarter.

Penuel contributed six points in defeat, and Mell claimed five rebounds before exiting with a leg cramp during the closing minutes.

Johnson propelled Farmington to a 20-0 margin in bench scoring. Roth was recognized before the game for surpassing 1,000 career points last month.

The Knights will travel to Central on Thursday for a first-place showdown. Fredericktown travels to Saxony Lutheran on Monday.