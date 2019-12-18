{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Basketball

Farmington freshman Skylar Sweeney eyes a 3-point shot during third quarter action against De Soto in a game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

SIKESTON, Mo. – An ability to substitute in waves without missing a beat helped the Farmington girls basketball team adapt seamlessly to the brisk tempo dictated by Sikeston.

The Knights converted several layups on fast breaks, and escalated its offensive production during a strong second quarter to power a 63-54 road victory on Tuesday night.

Skylar Sweeney sparked a momentum swing while scoring a team-high 16 points, and fellow freshman Angelia Davis netted 13 more for Farmington (4-2).

Taydrianna Barnett posted a game-high 20 points, and knocked down three driving shots in the first quarter to help Sikeston build a 17-11 advantage.

After Davis kept the Farmington offense afloat with nine early points, Sweeney began with second stanza with a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper on consecutive possessions.

Their teammates crashed the offensive boards to earn two pairs of free throws moments later. Two ensuing steals further bolstered a 10-0 run.

After Sweeney hit a transition layup through contact for a tiebreaking 3-point play, the Knights moved farther ahead 26-21 as Anna McKinney dropped in a short bank shot.

Grace Duncan and Trista Hampton also scored on second chances prior to halftime, and McKinney connected from long range before two Emma Gerstner steals protected a 37-33 edge.

The contest reached its most deliberate phase during the third quarter, and Sikeston pulled even at 39-39 when Barnett sank a jumper following an end-to-end layup by Karris Allen.

Jade Roth spurred a Farmington response with a jumper, and stepped back to drain a subsequent 3-pointer. She provided 10 points overall, exclusively in the second half, and sitting out last week's De Soto game.

Allen started the fourth by trimming the deficit to 46-44 on a triple that was promptly matched at the opposite basket by Roth.

Farmington delivered a key 11-2 spurt as the pace picked up. Sweeney landed two more layups, and a Roth putback with less than four minutes to play equaled the largest lead at 61-50.

The Knights were 6-of-7 from the line without getting there at all after halftime. The Lady Bulldogs (1-3) made 4-or-7 free throws in defeat.

McKinney ended with nine points, and Duncan chipped in eight for Farmington, which remains idle until the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Dec. 26.

Allen tallied 14 points and Amyari Blissett had 11 for Sikeston, which travels on Central on Thursday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments