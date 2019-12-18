SIKESTON, Mo. – An ability to substitute in waves without missing a beat helped the Farmington girls basketball team adapt seamlessly to the brisk tempo dictated by Sikeston.
The Knights converted several layups on fast breaks, and escalated its offensive production during a strong second quarter to power a 63-54 road victory on Tuesday night.
Skylar Sweeney sparked a momentum swing while scoring a team-high 16 points, and fellow freshman Angelia Davis netted 13 more for Farmington (4-2).
Taydrianna Barnett posted a game-high 20 points, and knocked down three driving shots in the first quarter to help Sikeston build a 17-11 advantage.
After Davis kept the Farmington offense afloat with nine early points, Sweeney began with second stanza with a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper on consecutive possessions.
Their teammates crashed the offensive boards to earn two pairs of free throws moments later. Two ensuing steals further bolstered a 10-0 run.
After Sweeney hit a transition layup through contact for a tiebreaking 3-point play, the Knights moved farther ahead 26-21 as Anna McKinney dropped in a short bank shot.
Grace Duncan and Trista Hampton also scored on second chances prior to halftime, and McKinney connected from long range before two Emma Gerstner steals protected a 37-33 edge.
You have free articles remaining.
The contest reached its most deliberate phase during the third quarter, and Sikeston pulled even at 39-39 when Barnett sank a jumper following an end-to-end layup by Karris Allen.
Jade Roth spurred a Farmington response with a jumper, and stepped back to drain a subsequent 3-pointer. She provided 10 points overall, exclusively in the second half, and sitting out last week's De Soto game.
Allen started the fourth by trimming the deficit to 46-44 on a triple that was promptly matched at the opposite basket by Roth.
Farmington delivered a key 11-2 spurt as the pace picked up. Sweeney landed two more layups, and a Roth putback with less than four minutes to play equaled the largest lead at 61-50.
The Knights were 6-of-7 from the line without getting there at all after halftime. The Lady Bulldogs (1-3) made 4-or-7 free throws in defeat.
McKinney ended with nine points, and Duncan chipped in eight for Farmington, which remains idle until the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Dec. 26.
Allen tallied 14 points and Amyari Blissett had 11 for Sikeston, which travels on Central on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.