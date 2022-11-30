Knights, Lady Cats easily improve to 4-0

ST. LOUIS – The Farmington girls basketball team used another dose of stifling defense on Tuesday to reach the Southside Tournament final.

Fox was held to eight points and three field goals through three quarters of action as the Knights cruised to a 50-16 victory.

Jade Roth again paced the offense with 15 points as Farmington (4-0), the reigning tourney champion, landed 11 players in the scoring column.

Skylar Sweeney added eight points, and Anna McKinney tallied six for the Knights, who will face Oakville in a true road game on Friday evening.

Farmington was in front 29-6 at halftime.

Aubrey Andrews tallied seven points in the fourth quarter for Fox (2-1).

Fredericktown 49, Arcadia Valley 18

FREDERICKTOWN – P.J. Reutzel posted her fourth straight double-double, and the Fredericktown girls began pool play in their home tournament with a 49-18 victory over Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night.

Fredericktown (4-0) delivered a defensive shutout in the second quarter after opposing starters Alyssa Glanzer and Lily Pursley each picked up their third personal fouls.

Arcadia Valley (0-3) was plagued by turnovers during a second defeat against the Lady Blackcats in the past week, and will face Twin Rivers for fifth place at noon on Saturday.

Reutzel compiled 18 points with 12 rebounds, and went on a personal 8-0 scoring run heading into halftime as Fredericktown built a 23-8 lead.

Calie Allgier added a spark off the bench with 12 points, connecting on 3-of-6 attempts from 3-point range. Her third triple pushed the margin to 45-16 with about six minutes to play.

Reutzel drove for a layup through contact in the third stanza, and teammates Lydia Mell and Kylee Maddox each converted 3-point plays.

Fredericktown will face Potosi in a district semifinal rematch on Thursday for a spot in the tournament final.

Katelyn Strange had five points to lead Arcadia Valley.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington 44, Cuba 43

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Justus Boyer nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4 seconds left, and Farmington edged Cuba 44-43 in the consolation pool of the FCNB Bank-It Challenge on Tuesday night.

Farmington (1-1) missed 13 consecutive shots from the field, including all eight taken during the third quarter, and trailed by 10 points before mounting a 16-3 run over the next six minutes.

Boyer scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth. Cannon Roth and Max Lemonds each added 11 while sinking three 3-pointers for the Knights.

Cuba (1-4) surged to a 38-28 lead on conventional 3-point plays by Dylan Beal and Joel Sanders in the paint, but struggled against ensuing defensive pressure.

Farmington turned three straight turnovers into nine quick points. Lemonds and Roth connected from long range, and Boyer finished a layup through contact after stealing a loose ball to make it 38-37.

Boyer double dribbled as the game was tied at 41-41 in the final minute, but capitalized out of a timeout once a 3-point attempt from Beal spun out.

Logan Schaupert drove past a screen at the top of the circle, and bounced a pass toward a wide-open Boyer in the left corner.

Beal, who scored a game-high 18 points for the Eagles, stood alone at the line and made 2-of-3 free throws after being fouled on a 30-foot heave by Tatem Tinsley as time expired.

Roth grabbed seven rebounds and Braydon Berry collected six for Farmington, which faces Sullivan for fifth place on Thursday.

A methodical first half contained seven lead changes. The Knights went into halftime leading 24-23 after Lemonds and Roth each drained two triples in the second quarter.

Hunter Smith chipped in eight points and seven rebounds for Cuba.

St. Paul 71, Marquand 41

CALEDONIA – St. Paul bounced back from a first-round loss to defeat Marquand 71-41 on Tuesday night in the boys consolation bracket of the Valley Tournament.

DeVontae Minor paced a balanced scoring attack with 16 points for the Giants, who will face Bourbon in the fifth-place game on Friday night.

Brett Peak and William Folk each netted 14 points, and center Isaiah Dumas gave St. Paul a fourth man in double digits with 10.

BOYS WRESTLING

Notre Dame Quad

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Valle Catholic defeated New Madrid County Central 42-39 and Notre Dame 48-21 during a quad match to open its boys wrestling season on Tuesday night.

Kalan Fallert (126) delivered a clinching second-period fall in the closing bout against New Madrid, while Clayton Stewart (120) and Payton Heberlie (132) were awarded forfeits.

Joseph Flieg (138), Jayce Bales (165) and Connor Henderson (175) pinned their opponents in the opening minute, and Noah Elbert (215) added another fall for the Warriors.

Notre Dame conceded 36 points from six open weights to Valle Catholic. Heberlie and Bales registered falls in contested matches.

Results of the dual contest against Kennett were not made available.

Valle Catholic 42, New Madrid 39

106 – Caleb Moore (NM) fall Kaden Gegg, 3:55

113 – Tharon Harper (NM) dec Easton Koetting, 12-10

120 – Clayton Stewart (VC) win by forfeit

126 – Kalan Fallert (VC) fall Seth Gaskins, 3:49

132 – Payton Heberlie (VC) win by forfeit

138 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Nate Lawrence, 1:24

144 – Devin Rowe (NM) win by forfeit

150 – Gavyn Colbert (NM) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:19

157 – Christian Williams (NM) win by forfeit

165 – Jayce Bales (VC) fall Luke Chisenall, 0:55

175 – Connor Henderson (VC) fall Tucker Bertrand, 0:40

190 – Ty Blakey (NM) win by forfeit

215 – Noah Elbert (VC) fall Jason Jones, 2:49

285 – Espn Reed (VC) fall John Hydle, 0:46

Valle Catholic 48, Notre Dame 21

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) win by forfeit

120 – Adam Cork (ND) fall Clayton Stewart, 1:42

126 – Caleb Klipfel (ND) dec Kalan Fallert, 6-5

132 – Payton Heberlie (VC) fall Parker Lemmons, 1:03

138 – Joseph Flieg (VC) win by forfeit

144 – Double Open

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) win by forfeit

157 – Double Open

165 – Jayce Bales (VC) fall Sam Criddle, 2:26

175 – Ethan Jackson (ND) fall Tucker Bertrand, 2:23

190 – Cole Williams (ND) win by forfeit

215 – Noah Elbert (VC) win by forfeit

285 – Espn Reed (VC) win by forfeit