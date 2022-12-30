Knights make splash with thrilling repeat at Summit

FENTON, Mo. – An intense and stressful championship effort called for a refreshing victory plunge.

The Farmington girls basketball team celebrated back-to-back titles at the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Thursday with a collective splash in the adjacent Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The Knights washed enough mistakes away to edge Class 6 program Battle 46-45, thanks to a crucial resurgence in the third quarter and crafty final defensive stand.

All-tournament selection Jade Roth scored nine of her 16 points during a key five-minute stretch, and sophomore Maddie Mills was chosen as MVP following a strong semifinal game.

Senior guard Skylar Sweeney snapped a 35-35 tie with a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter, and had 13 points as Farmington (12-2) earned its second tournament crown this month in St. Louis County.

Nothing about this one was easy. The Knights ceded numerous offensive rebounds to the Spartans - especially in the first half – despite making them settle repeatedly for deep perimeter shots.

Farmington also missed three straight front-end free throws inside the final minute, which kept the margin at one possession and afforded Battle one last opportunity to steal a win.

“We made some silly mistakes near the end, but overall, the girls are learning,” Farmington coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “We fought and battled the entire time. These kids are always going to play hard.”

From a discipline standpoint, the Knights had a clear advantage. They played more than 13 minutes before committing a foul.

Battle (9-2) pulled within a point when Me’Ahjai Anderson hit a left-handed runner with 16 seconds to play, and controlled the ball again following an empty Farmington trip to the line.

The Knights still had three fouls to give, and committed two quick ones on two dribbles once the Spartans crossed into the frontcourt. Anna McKinney then won a pivotal game of psychological chess.

Battle inbounded from the sideline with 7.1 on the clock. Tayla Robinson dribbled once and launched a 30-foot heave over the backboard while anticipating contact from McKinney that never came.

“We knew they would play on the perimeter, and that’s probably why we didn’t have many fouls called against us,” Sancegraw said. “I’m not sure how many threes they shot, but there were a bunch. We just had to contain the other stuff.”

Robinson tallied a team-high 12 points, and gave the Spartans their largest lead at 33-24 after splitting the defense on a rare drive against the zone.

Roth briefly went to the bench after yielding a previous putback to Jaleah Brookins, but returned with a fury as Farmington erased its entire nine-point deficit over the next 1 minute and 40 seconds.

She made a difficult catch to score in traffic, then hit a spinning shot through contact on a lob pass from Grace Duncan. That combination connected again on an ensuing give-and-go.

After Sweeney tied the game on an uncontested putback, Roth drew the fourth foul against Brookins in the low post and sank both free throws for a sudden 35-33 edge.

“Early on in the second half, we came out a little flat. But after that, we got after it and started going to Jade a little more,” Sancegraw said. “We saw some things open up and adjusted.”

The Knights restored a 44-39 lead as Raylin LaCava drained a 10-footer off a pass by Shelby Bowling from the opposite post with 3:57 remaining. Mills later saved a possession by reeling in a dangerous pass toward the corner.

Duncan totaled seven points and nine rebounds for Class 5 ninth-ranked Farmington through strong work along the glass in the final stanza. McKinney had three steals and three assists.

Anderson notched 11 points with three steals in defeat. Brookins grabbed 11 rebounds, and sank the lone free throw attempted by the Spartans.

Battle knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half, including three on second chances after patient defense by the Knights had forced misses.

“One of the keys for us is that we have to rebound, and they beat us on the boards early,” Sancegraw said. “We were going too far underneath the rim and not blocking out. We can usually outjump some teams, but they were pretty physical with us.”

Farmington struck with an immediate burst of energy. Sweeney beat the Spartans down the court off an initial outlet pass from McKinney.

McKinney then took a midcourt steal the distance for a layup, and Roth intercepted an errant pass at the sideline before setting up a streaking Sweeney for a promising 6-0 start.

Battle moved ahead 8-7 when Anderson hit from the left corner, but a 3-pointer from Brynn Johnson handed Farmington a 12-8 lead when the first quarter ended.

Roth capped a series of six lead changes in the second quarter by powering in a putback. The Knights entered halftime ahead 21-20.