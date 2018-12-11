FARMINGTON – Senior guard Macey Pauls scored 13 of her 16 points during the first half, and the Farmington girls basketball team notched its third straight win on Monday night.
Reserve forward Abi Cassimatis provided 11 points with six rebounds, and McKenna Moore added 10 points as the Knights handled Sikeston 55-40.
Consecutive transition layups sparked a key 14-4 run that commenced in the final minute of the first quarter and put Farmington (5-2) ahead to stay.
Senior forward Kaylee Wooldridge established an immediate presence at the defensive end to corral eight of her game-high 13 rebounds in the opening seven minutes while chipping in six points.
She dribbled nearly the length of the court to bank in a go-ahead runner, and followed with a steal and layup to make it 13-9 through one quarter of action.
Moore began the second with a jumper, and Cassimatis scored a putback to extend the lead. A powerful block by Baylee Gilliam preceded a fast-break outlet pass from Pauls to Moore for a 21-13 edge.
Sikeston earned five chances in a single possession before Karris Allen scored in the lane, but Pauls sank her third 3-pointer in response to help create a 30-18 halftime spread.
Taydrianna Barnett gave the Bulldogs hope momentum with two baskets from the post, and recorded 17 points overall to lead all players.
But the Knights countered with a driving dish from Wooldridge to Moore, and Sophia White restored a double-digit advantage at 37-26 with an open three.
Pauls contributed three steals and four assists in addition to setting the Knights’ offensive pace. She zipped an inbounds pass to Cassimatis to produce the largest separation at 51-32.
Allen hit a late triple to finish with seven points for the Bulldogs, who committed only 10 turnovers while forcing 13 in defeat. Sikeston split its only two free throws of the contest.
Farmington will host Seckman in a rescheduled game on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.