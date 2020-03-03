Knights top Lady Raiders on defense, FT shooting

PARK HILLS – The speed and youth of Farmington trumped the size and experience of North County for the second time in three girls basketball encounters this season.
The second-seeded Knights forced 22 turnovers during a Class 4, District 2 semifinal game littered with 54 fouls, and cashed in at the charity stripe for a 61-49 victory.
Freshman forward Angelia Davis sank three 3-pointers in the first half, and made 9-of-10 free throws to notch 20 points for Farmington (13-12), which challenges Central for the title on Thursday.
Emma Gerstner put the Knights ahead to stay 7-4 on a transition 3-point play, and compiled 12 points with three steals off the bench while Jade Roth added 11 points in triumph.
Senior forward and recent Mineral Area College signee Kayleigh Winch compiled a game-high 22 points plus nine rebounds in her final game for North County (19-8).
The Lady Raiders crashed the boards for numerous second and third shots, but missed several times from close range while enduring another dismal experience from the line.
North County knocked down just 7-of-30 free throws compared to a superb 28-of-36 by Farmington, and trailed 51-29 early in the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Winch generated five field goals down the stretch as three Farmington post defenders – Grace Duncan, Abby Cassimatis and Bri Speakar – each fouled out.
But Davis sealed the outcome with a driving layup at 58-39 for her lone two-point basket. The Lady Raiders then closed on an inconsequential 10-3 run.
Farmington claimed three offensive rebounds during a key possession of the first quarter, enabling Davis to connect a second time from the perimeter.
She struck again on the heels of a conventional 3-point play in traffic by Roth, and the Knights surged to a 22-11 advantage. A left-handed layup from Anna McKinney further extended the lead.
The teams traded trips to the line heading into halftime, and the margin stood at 29-17 after North County made 3-of-15 foul shots in the second quarter.
Ella Gant attacked to produce three field goals in the third quarter for the Lady Raiders, but soon picked up her fourth foul and headed to the bench. A 30-21 margin ballooned when Farmington countered on an 8-0 spurt.
Cassimatis bookended that stretch with a runner across the lane and two free throws, and scored another time off a baseline feed from Duncan that followed a stolen pass.
Farmington eventually built a 47-26 cushion before Julia Christopher capped the stanza with her first of two 3-pointers in defeat.
Kamryn Winch posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for North County. Christopher dished out six assists.