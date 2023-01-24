Knights withstand dicey finish, edge Lady Raiders

BONNE TERRE – Farmington senior forward Grace Duncan encountered a tall task on Monday night as the primary post defender against 6-foot-2 force Lainey Calkins.

When a potential tying 3-pointer missed long in the final minute, Duncan earned solid enough position during the resulting rebound to coax the fifth foul against the North County center.

Duncan made four consecutive free throws to rebuild a three-possession difference, and the Knights survived another resilient opponent to secure a 54-47 conference win.

Skylar Sweeney scored 15 points for Farmington (15-3, 2-1), and attacked an open lane for a layup that created a 50-39 lead with 4:12 remaining.

But the Knights lost track of Paris Larkin in defensive lapses, and nearly squandered their entire cushion after the all-conference guard drained two 3-pointers within an 8-0 push.

The teams alternated three turnovers with Farmington struggling to patiently melt the clock, and North County (8-8, 1-2) was given a glimmer of hope to complete the comeback.

Larkin delivered a strong showing with a game-high 20 points plus seven rebounds, but caught the back iron on a clean look from the top of the circle.

Duncan, whose four steals in the third quarter sparked the Knights toward a double-digit lead, clinched the outcome from the line before Madison Mills blocked a final jump shot.

Jade Roth equaled Duncan with 10 points, and Anna McKinney chipped in eight points with four steals to help the unofficial 21-14 turnover margin favor the visitors.

Despite receiving the late scare, Farmington led for about 30 of the 32 total minutes and bounced back nicely from a thorough thumping last week at the hands of Central.

Calkins, who was stellar in previously posting 28 points and 14 rebounds against Fredericktown, offered the needed inside balance for North County again with 17 points and seven rebounds.

She defended about 30 feet from the basket for a sideline steal early in the third quarter, and knocked down a mid-range jumper to help keep the Lady Raiders within 31-28.

But a couple of key takeaways by Duncan with double-team help spurred an 8-0 Farmington response. Roth made an excellent lob catch at the low block, and Sweeney capped it with a 3-pointer.

McKinney opened the fourth with a steal and layup to sustain momentum, then drove around a screen for the left-handed finish at 48-37.

Sweeney was the early weapon of choice for the Knights with seven quick points, but Larkin exploited a couple of openings in the opposing defense to retaliate with mid-range jumpers.

Brynn Johnson provided seven points off the Farmington bench, including a tough leaner amid contact, and delivered a diagonal entry pass to Sweeney for a 15-7 lead.

Alli Scott converted a 3-point play off a similar feed from Lauren Politte, and North County fought back repeatedly when danger appeared to be mounting.

Calkins finished off a series of connecting passes after McKinney threw a baseline kickout to Sweeney for three on the opposite end.

North County later reduced a 25-14 deficit when Larkin highlighted a 7-0 spurt with her first of four 3-pointers in the game.

Farmington, ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 5 state coaches poll, capped the first half leading 27-21 following another lob from Johnson to Roth.

Scott had six points and Politte made four assists for the Lady Raiders.