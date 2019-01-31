BISMARCK – West County spread the scoring balance around on Wednesday while tacking on the last piece of an unbeaten MAAA Small-School season.
Junior forward Makenzie Simily notched a game-high 12 points, and the Lady Bulldogs capped their outright conference title by routing Bismarck 81-14.
Dori McRaven added 11 points and Madelyn Whitter had 10 as West County (17-3, 5-0) sprang to a 27-3 lead through one quarter of action.
The Lady Bulldogs landed the No. 3 seed for the MAAA Tournament, and will face either Potosi or Valley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Freshman Breanna Goodman paced Bismarck (0-19, 0-5) with seven points.
Central 69, Farmington 32
PARK HILLS – Sophia Horton scored 21 of her 26 points during the first half, and Central wrapped up the No. 2 MAAA Tournament seed with a 69-32 blitzing of Farmington.
Freshman Madison Holmes beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer to yield a 46-8 separation. She had nine points overall, and Kaley Kimball chipped in eight for the Lady Rebels.
Shalea Fischbeck and Abby Holmes contributed six points each, and Central (16-2, 4-1) opened the game with a 15-0 run that included several baskets off turnovers.
Horton connected four times from beyond the arc, and was 6-of-7 from the line.
Lilly Combs and Makenna Moore produced seven points each, and Abi Cassimatis chipped in six more for Farmington (7-11, 1-4).
Starting senior guard Macey Pauls did not play due to injury. The Knights will face Kingston in the first round of the conference tourney on Saturday.
