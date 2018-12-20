LEADWOOD – An offensive boost from the backcourt on Wednesday night helped the West County girls basketball team have an easier time during its second meeting against Jefferson.
Senior guard Ivy Meinershagen slashed through the defense in the third quarter for nine of her game-high 18 points, and the Lady Bulldogs steadily pulled away for a 69-44 victory.
Cheyenne Young scored 16 points and Allee Drennen provided 12 for West County (6-2), which defeated the Blue Jays 55-50 three weeks ago at the Valley Tournament.
Jefferson (5-6) shot 5-of-30 from beyond the arc in the rematch, and could not fully recover after going scoreless over the last five minutes of the first half.
Heidi Hearst had a team-best 11 points, and brought the visitors to within 20-18 after sinking her third 3-pointer, but the Lady Bulldogs entered the break on a 10-0 run.
Meinershagen finished a pair of driving layups, and Young drilled a pull-up jumper in transition over the last two minutes of the second quarter to create a 30-18 spread.
Young contributed three field goals during the third quarter, and needs only eight points next week at the West County Invitational to reach 1,000 for her career.
Drennen added two baskets on interior feeds, and Meinershagen attacked several times with purpose to fuel an emphatic 14-0 outburst that extended a 36-25 separation.
Dori McRaven made her greatest impact at the defensive end with 14 rebounds and several blocks, and notched a putback to make it 50-25 while adding six points overall.
Claire LaBruyere made a trapping steal and assist to Meinershagen for a layup at the buzzer, and Jordan Stevens chipped in two free throws and a layup on consecutive possessions late.
West County received points from 11 different players, finished 7-of-10 from the line, and achieved its largest lead at 69-42.
Jenna Courtois compiled nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for Jefferson. Gracie Fish claimed 10 rebounds and equaled Laney Smith with eight points each.
Steelville 64, Potosi 27
STEELVILLE, Mo – Steelville limited Potosi to eight points in the second half, and rolled to a 64-27 win over Potosi in the final game for both teams ahead of the Central Christmas Tournament.
The Cardinals surged out the locker room to extend their 33-19 halftime lead to 54-24. They will face Arcadia Valley in a solid first-round matchup Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Freshman guard Carley Hampton paced Potosi (2-7) with 11 points while Olivia Coleman scored eight.
