Lady Bulldogs defend way to district crown

Five AV seniors – Hannah Helvey, Jaidyn Phelps, Hailey Pauley, Lilee Jones and Smith – were removed to an ovation with about two minutes to play.

Phelps had seven of her nine points during a strong first quarter for the Lady Tigers. Smith sparked an opening 7-0 run with two free throws and her lone 3-pointer of the game.

Smith later ignited a transition with a brilliant spinning pass while stealing the ball in one motion to Alyssa Glanzer, who then assisted Phelps on the uncontested layup.

“I was definitely at the height of my nerves,” McRaven said. “But I think falling behind helped us get into the mode of realizing that we had to hop on it and get going.”

James matched a 3-pointer by Phelps from long range after the Lady Bulldogs trailed 10-2, and McRaven marked their first lead at 14-13 with a slashing layup that Smith promptly answered.

Collisions were prevalent through the remainder of the half, however, and Arcadia Valley (14-11) never recovered in terms of half-court execution.