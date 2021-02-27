Lady Bulldogs defend way to district crown

LEADWOOD – When time expired on an intense and extremely physical first half of basketball Friday night, the West County girls still had ample energy in the tank.
Defense and depth led the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs to the Class 3, District 3 title – their first since 2012 – while holding Arcadia Valley to only seven made field goals.
Senior forward Dori McRaven produced a game-high 19 points plus six rebounds, and West County rode a dominant second half past the visiting Lady Tigers 61-32.
“It was surreal. I never expected to be here my senior year, but here we are,” said McRaven, the career scoring leader in West County history. “It’s probably the best experience I’ve had in my basketball career.”
The Lady Bulldogs posted a 41-12 scoring advantage over the final 17 ½ minutes, turning a contest that was tied at 20-20 into a running clock.
West County (19-4) held the Lady Tigers to 16 percent shooting from the field, and will face Lift for Life Academy in a state sectional on Wednesday.
“We have good enough offensive pieces that we’re going to be in a position to score,” West County head coach Bobby Simily said. “But we really have to be good on the defensive end, and that’s what we’ve stressed all year. I told the girls going in that if we could hold them in the 30s, then we would have an excellent chance to win the game.”
Sophomore Lilly James provided 15 crucial bench points toward the win, and freshman forward Alexis Hedgcorth secured the majority of her game-high 10 rebounds down the stretch.
The decisive shift occurred just before halftime as West County generated points on four consecutive possessions to claim a 28-21 advantage.
Point guard Alivia Simily found Hedgcorth inside for two key baskets, and added her own third-chance putback before the break while totaling seven assists and six points.
The groundwork for a lopsided conclusion was established while the margin was tight. The urgency of the moment was clear as both teams welcomed heavy contact and dived a little more forcefully for every loose ball.
But that aggressive style of play also rendered a physical toll, and the Lady Bulldogs benefited from the option of substituting more frequently.
“I thought West County played really hard, and was probably a little stronger or more physical than us,” Arcadia Valley head coach Ricky Turnbough said. “Defensively, they just gave us fits. I don’t regret the way our kids played. They left it all out on the court, and obviously wanted to win.”
The showdown of top-two seeds also featured two of the all-time greats in the MAAA conference, and like McRaven, Lady Tigers star Gracee Smith drew more than her share of attention.
Smith, who will play next season at Mineral Area College, paced her club with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals, even while constantly draped by tenacious defenders.
Alivia Simily drew the primary assignment against Smith, who made 9-of-10 free throws with minimal chances to shoot in rhythm.
“The key for us was definitely defense,” said West County senior guard Madalyn Herrera, who chipped in six points and six rebounds. “It was probably one of the main points for us to try wearing them down and make a push at the end.”
McRaven opened the third quarter with a baseline jumper, and Simily followed with a cross-over drive and left-handed scoop. Simily made a steal and found McRaven ahead for a 37-23 lead.
James knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers, and later suffered a leg cramp while celebrating a wild flip off the glass that found the mark in the fourth quarter.
Claire LaBruyere, who missed a majority of the season, nailed a corner 3-pointer, and a putback by Claire Stevens pushed the difference to 56-31.
“The girls were amped up. They have been super excited for this moment,” Coach Simily said. “They had a taste of it by playing in the district championship game last year. We didn’t play a bad game then. We just ran into a good [Saxony Lutheran] team that was a basket away from going to the final four.”
Five AV seniors – Hannah Helvey, Jaidyn Phelps, Hailey Pauley, Lilee Jones and Smith – were removed to an ovation with about two minutes to play.
Phelps had seven of her nine points during a strong first quarter for the Lady Tigers. Smith sparked an opening 7-0 run with two free throws and her lone 3-pointer of the game.
Smith later ignited a transition with a brilliant spinning pass while stealing the ball in one motion to Alyssa Glanzer, who then assisted Phelps on the uncontested layup.
“I was definitely at the height of my nerves,” McRaven said. “But I think falling behind helped us get into the mode of realizing that we had to hop on it and get going.”
James matched a 3-pointer by Phelps from long range after the Lady Bulldogs trailed 10-2, and McRaven marked their first lead at 14-13 with a slashing layup that Smith promptly answered.
Collisions were prevalent through the remainder of the half, however, and Arcadia Valley (14-11) never recovered in terms of half-court execution.
“I feel a little guilty that, offensively, we just didn’t look ready. Things just weren’t clicking and we were a little stagnant,” Turnbough said. “We’ve played a lot of games recently where we’re running, jumping and trapping. Our set plays had been working where we grind out possessions and set screens, but they just weren’t there tonight.”
“It was a dogfight, and we went into halftime with one starter having three fouls and two others with two,” Simily said. “Our depth has been key all year because of sickness and injuries, and we’ve had to play a lot of kids. That group has grown up, and that’s a big deal.”
Smith essentially made the last stand for AV by cashing two consecutive steals into four quick points after West County had moved in front 19-14. She departs as the third-leading scorer in MAAA history with 2,153 points.
McRaven is currently sits at 1,865 for the Lady Bulldogs. Her next objective is to earn four more games by reaching the Class 3 final four.
“There were definitely a lot of fouls called, and I definitely took a few blows along the way,” McRaven said. “But hey, it was worth it in the end.”