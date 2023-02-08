PARK HILLS – The chance to face several larger schools in the MAAA Tournament helped prepare the West County girls basketball team for an eventual Class 3 final four run last winter.

The Lady Bulldogs opened this year’s event with a strong defensive performance on Tuesday evening, limiting Potosi to just three first-half field goals for a 55-30 quarterfinal win.

Senior forward Bailey Skiles compiled 19 points and 10 rebounds as West County (18-3) overcame 17 turnovers by crowding the paint and rarely allowing open looks to the Lady Trojans.

Lilly James connected three times from long range while adding 11 points. Five assists each from Alivia Simily and Gracie Wright also fueled the victory.

The third-seeded Lady Bulldogs established a healthy 32-11 halftime lead despite throwing a number of possessions away, and will face Farmington in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Senior sisters Kaydence Gibson and Kya Gibson had seven points each, and Blair Sitton pulled down six rebounds as Potosi (12-11) was susceptible to a couple of extended offensive droughts.

Kaydence Gibson converted a steal into a 3-point play at the outset of the third quarter, but her team was beaten down the court as long outlet passes from Simily led to layups for Wright and Skiles.

West County capped an 11-0 spurt for a 43-14 lead when James drilled a 3-pointer from the left side. A steal and layup by Simily later made it 52-24.

The serious damage occurred in the first half, as Skiles posted up for entry passes and made couple of difficult catches between defenders to amass four early baskets.

Wright added an open triple, and Alexis Hedgcorth scored inside to bolster a 14-0 surge before the first quarter concluded. Two free throws from Morgan Simily eventually made the margin 25-5.

Potosi went more than seven minutes between field goals before scrapping for a four-shot possession. Paige West sank a jump shot after Kaydence Gibson collected two physical rebounds.

But the Lady Trojans found minimal space to operate inside the arc, and watched Addisyn Hedgcorth drop in a short hook just before time expired.

Potosi netted an 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, aided by two jumpers from Aubree Wilson off the bench. A fifth-place bracket battle with Ste. Genevieve awaits on Friday.

Farmington 60, Ste. Genevieve 23

PARK HILLS – Although Farmington struggled for a few minutes with ball security on Tuesday, Jade Roth provided a steady force near the basket to alleviate the effects.

The senior forward scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half, and the second-seeded Knights powered past Ste. Genevieve 60-23 in the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal round.

Skylar Sweeney finished with 12 points, including two 3-pointers that helped Farmington (18-3) outscore the Dragons 17-2 during a pivotal second quarter.

Anna McKinney directed the offense with eight assists while also making five steals. Madison Mills heated up in the third quarter to contribute 12 points.

The Knights forced 28 turnovers in the game, and assured a battle of state-ranked teams in the semifinal round Thursday when they meet West County.

Ste. Genevieve (7-9) kept pace in the first quarter behind two field goals by Chloe Staffen and impressive hustle from sophomore Kayden Huck, who compiled five steals with in the first seven minutes and six overall.

Roth netted four baskets in the opening period, then added three more before intermission on excellent feeds by Grace Duncan and McKinney plus a putback.

Brynn Johnson battled on the floor to find Sweeney for a 3-pointer, and Mills closed the half for a 28-13 separation before drilling three more 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Duncan shined with four baskets in a six-minute stretch to finish with nine points, and bumped the lead to 46-13 when cutting down the lane for a crossing pass from Roth.

Staffen snapped the 25-0 outburst with free throws, and finished with eight points. Kiki Asher grabbed six rebounds for the Dragons.

Johnson supplied five assists off the Farmington bench.