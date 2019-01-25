LEADWOOD – For five West County girls basketball seniors on Thursday night, the last chance to earn a regular-season conference crown appeared to be slipping from their grasp.
Six-time reigning MAAA Small-School champion Arcadia Valley opened the fourth quarter with a burst of energy and 8-0 scoring spurt that marked its largest lead at six points.
But the Lady Bulldogs showed the needed composure to regroup, and gained an inside track to the title by delivering a closing 12-0 run over the final 2 ½ minutes.
Sophomore forward Dori McRaven ended an enormous performance with 32 points, nine rebounds and four blocks to help West County prevail 68-59 for its 12th straight triumph.
Freshman Claire LaBruyere scored 13 points, senior Ivy Meinershagen recorded eight assists and junior Makenzie Simily grabbed nine rebounds to bolster West County (15-2, 2-0).
Cheyenne Young chipped in seven points as the Lady Bulldogs benefited from having the deeper roster, even with senior center Allee Drennen unavailable due a hip injury.
“As hard as we work in practice, we can’t just play five or six. We had some great contributions from kids off the bench,” said West County coach Joe Arnold, who assumed the reins of the program last summer. “Our starters were excellent, too. It was just a total team effort.”
Arcadia Valley (10-6, 2-1) entered the contest with a 32-game win streak in Small-School conference games, and appeared poised to extend that dynasty in the hard-fought showdown.
Gracee Smith and Katie Whited sank 3-pointers after the clubs traded two successive missed layups, and the Lady Tigers established a 55-49 lead when Smith found Jaesa Brockes inside.
McRaven answered with a calming score off an entry pass from Meinershagen, and later tied the game from the edge of the paint as that duo clicked during pivotal situations down the stretch.
Whited paced the Lady Tigers with 18 points and four steals, and restored a 59-56 lead for her team by gently pulling up and banking a 10-footer from the right side with 2:36 left.
Arcadia Valley not only went cold from there – shooting 32 percent overall and 6-of-23 from behind the arc – but also suffered costly turnovers without utilizing its most experienced guards.
An excellent diagonal dart from Meinershagen to McRaven on a designed play put West County ahead to stay at 60-59 with 1:41 remaining.
Jaidyn Phelps was unable to cleanly split a double team off the dribble with her team down by two, and Meinershagen joined the rush for a key transition putback and two-possession margin.
Perfect trips to the line by LaBruyere and Jordan Stevens clinched the outcome. West County needs to beat both Valley and winless Bismarck to officially obtain its first conference title since 2012.
“We wanted to extend pressure with our guards and see if we could get a quick turnover,” Arnold said. “And then we had a couple of set offensive plays where we moved the ball into Dori. She was able to capitalize.”
“It was just a matter of guarding them defensively, and not giving them any open threes. And if we had someone get a rebound that wasn’t a great free-throw shooter, then someone who was had to come and get the ball.”
Smith netted 13 of her 16 points in the first half, and Brockes compiled 12 points with 16 rebounds for AV, which trailed 42-35 following a McRaven baseline jumper in the third quarter.
Brockes highlighted a comeback with a corner 3-pointer and another basket on a slick interior pass from Josie Landrum as the Lady Tigers momentarily pulled even.
West County closed the third quarter with a 49-47 edge, however, as Meinershagen bounced an assist to Madalyn Whitter for her second field goal with 3 seconds left.
The first 3 minutes, 20 seconds of the contest transpired without interruption. An immediate exchange of 3-pointers by Landrum and LaBruyere set the tone for an entertaining clash.
West County created back-to-back steals after making its initial substitutions, and scored eight straight points to lead 13-5 after McRaven made an uncontested layup out of a scramble.
Arcadia Valley used defensive pressure to charge back. Landrum coasted in after making a steal, and Smith scored through contact after forcing another turnover for an 18-16 edge.
Simily was a force along the glass throughout her minutes in the first half. Her putback and subsequent triple along the right wing gave the Lady Bulldogs a five-point advantage just before halftime.
Landrum curled around a screen and spun neatly past two more defenders to bank in a tough runner and bring Arcadia Valley within 33-30 at the break. She totaled nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.
West County made 20-of-29 free throws compared to 9-of-15 by Arcadia Valley.
