Lady Bulldogs survive early slump, 16-point deficit

CALEDONIA – West County basketball star Dori McRaven had encountered the same stubborn South Iron roadblock three previous times in finals at the season-opening Valley Tournament.
Determined to deliver a happier outcome, the senior forward spurred a massive response by the Lady Bulldogs on the heels of a disheartening start.
McRaven netted 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, and West County erased a 16-point deficit to prevail 48-46 in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon.
Five lead changes down the stretch created a riveting conclusion that had seemed unlikely after West County (3-0) missed 13 straight shots from the field spanning more than 10 minutes.
Sophomore guard Alivia Simily drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner for a 46-45 advantage with 2:27 remaining, and notched her fifth assist on the eventual game winner.
South Iron (2-1) regained the lead on a mid-range jumper by sophomore Drew Gayle following a steal from Allecia Cornell, but missed a chance to increase it after a traveling violation.
McRaven sank a short jumper from the lane on an interior return pass from Simily with 26 seconds left, then split two free throws before a desperation 26-footer by Cornell sailed left at the buzzer.
Alivia Simily tallied seven points, and Morgan Simily provided eight rebounds with six points in the win amid a struggle at the free-throw line.
The Lady Bulldogs brought back another key contributor to the lineup after beginning the tournament with eight available players. Junior guard Claire LaBruyere knocked down two crucial 3-pointers during the comeback.
Dynamic guard Madison Ayers paced South Iron with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cornell ended with nine points, and Gayle chipped in eight more.
West County closed to within 25-17 at halftime, even though McRaven was on the bench with three personal fouls. Cornell knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and freshman Enzley Dinkins made a leaping tip-in to restore a 38-26 margin.
A pivotal momentum shift followed as the West County defense intensified for an 11-0 run. Alivia Simily capped the third with two free throws, and McRaven commenced the fourth with seven straight points.
McRaven caught and outlet pass and finished in transition. She added two more scoring plays from the post when the help-side defense of South Iron arrived late.
Claire Stevens found McRaven for a 3-point play to get within 38-37, and Alivia Simily reversed her dribble before lobbing to McRaven for a 39-39 tie.
LaBruyere connected from the left wing less than a minute later, and put the Lady Bulldogs ahead for the first time since the opening seconds at 42-41 with 5:26 remaining.
The same two programs met in the title game for a seventh consecutive year, and the first 11 minutes were completely owned by the top-seeded Lady Panthers.
Ayers, who produced 10 first-quarter points, drove the length of the court to hand her club a 20-4 advantage after Gayle battled inside for a putback.
McRaven swished her lone triple on the game’s initial possession. West County waited 9 minutes and 56 seconds to score its next point, and even longer until Morgan Simily snapped its field-goal drought.
Senior guard Madalyn Herrera made three steals, and McRaven grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who face tests this week against MAAA Large-School programs Potosi and Ste. Genevieve.
South Iron, which won the four previous Valley titles, converted a solid 14-of-20 from the line.
Lesterville 60, St. Paul 53
CALEDONIA – Sophomore forward Reese Gray scored 22 points, and Lesterville outlasted St. Paul 60-53 for third place in the Valley Tournament girls bracket on Saturday.
Piper Fitzgerald added 16 points for the third-seeded Lady Bearcats (2-1), who carried a narrow 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter. The contest was all even 21-21 at halftime.
Sophomore guard Brylee Durbin powered St. Paul (2-3) with a game-high 28 points, including 20 in the second half. Riley Petty chipped in eight.
Valley defeated Bismarck 36-27 for seventh place on Friday despite 21 from Lady Indians’ freshman Madison Dunn in her varsity debut.
