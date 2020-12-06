Lady Bulldogs survive early slump, 16-point deficit

Alivia Simily tallied seven points, and Morgan Simily provided eight rebounds with six points in the win amid a struggle at the free-throw line.

The Lady Bulldogs brought back another key contributor to the lineup after beginning the tournament with eight available players. Junior guard Claire LaBruyere knocked down two crucial 3-pointers during the comeback.

Dynamic guard Madison Ayers paced South Iron with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cornell ended with nine points, and Gayle chipped in eight more.

West County closed to within 25-17 at halftime, even though McRaven was on the bench with three personal fouls. Cornell knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and freshman Enzley Dinkins made a leaping tip-in to restore a 38-26 margin.

A pivotal momentum shift followed as the West County defense intensified for an 11-0 run. Alivia Simily capped the third with two free throws, and McRaven commenced the fourth with seven straight points.

McRaven caught and outlet pass and finished in transition. She added two more scoring plays from the post when the help-side defense of South Iron arrived late.