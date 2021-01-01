Lady Bulldogs use strong second quarter to repeat

LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team controlled the paint during a dominant second quarter, and claimed a second title prior to the new calendar year.

The eighth-ranked Lady Bulldogs repeated as champions of the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament on Thursday with a 61-46 triumph over much-improved Perryville.

Junior forward Claire Stevens shined with 15 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Alivia Simily totaled 14 points and eight rebounds to help West County (9-0) stay unbeaten.

The host squad posted a 22-6 scoring margin during the pivotal period, and entered halftime with an unofficial 26-13 advantage on the boards. Much of that disparity was created near the offensive rim.

Dori McRaven delivered a versatile all-around effort with 14 points and six assists while often operating along the wings. The star senior was also a defensive force with seven blocks and eight rebounds.

She opened the second quarter with a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the right corner, and the subsequent attention paid to her by the Perryville defense enabled others to thrive inside.