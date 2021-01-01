Lady Bulldogs use strong second quarter to repeat

LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team controlled the paint during a dominant second quarter, and claimed a second title prior to the new calendar year.
The eighth-ranked Lady Bulldogs repeated as champions of the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament on Thursday with a 61-46 triumph over much-improved Perryville.
Junior forward Claire Stevens shined with 15 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Alivia Simily totaled 14 points and eight rebounds to help West County (9-0) stay unbeaten.
The host squad posted a 22-6 scoring margin during the pivotal period, and entered halftime with an unofficial 26-13 advantage on the boards. Much of that disparity was created near the offensive rim.
Dori McRaven delivered a versatile all-around effort with 14 points and six assists while often operating along the wings. The star senior was also a defensive force with seven blocks and eight rebounds.
She opened the second quarter with a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the right corner, and the subsequent attention paid to her by the Perryville defense enabled others to thrive inside.
Stevens widened the lead on a third chance, then followed her own miss for a conventional 3-point play after receiving an inbounds pass.
Perryville (6-3) missed several quality looks from close range, and its deficit reached 29-20 when Simily sprinted the length of the court for a putback after getting a rebound.
Freshman forward Alexis Hedgcorth cleaned up another miss, and Simily capped the half with a 3-point play and 36-20 lead after McRaven made a steal and passed from her knees.
The second half essentially turned into an even tussle, but not before the Lady Pirates offered a resilient push to within single digits.
Sophomore forward Rachel Riney paced Perryville with 17 points and nine rebounds with a combination of cutting layups and three accurate strikes from the perimeter.
Leah Buerck scored 14 while also sinking three 3-pointers after intermission. Her final basket answered a Simily triple at 47-38 after Kyla Schnurbusch bunked in a smooth runner.
McRaven guided a brilliant touch pass across to Stevens with about five minutes to play, and Stevens returned the favor on an interior assist to McRaven that restored a late 59-43 difference.
West County finished 12-of-14 from the line and overcame 17 turnovers.
Schnurbusch tallied 10 points for the Lady Pirates, who pulled even at 17-17 when Ciara Ehlers drained a 3-pointer to cap a first quarter that featured five ties.
The West County guards collaborated to shut out the dangerous Ehlers for the remainder of the contest.
Madalyn Herrera chipped in six points with three assists for the Lady Bulldogs, who enjoyed a maximum cushion at 40-20 when Morgan Simily stopped and sank an 8-foot jumper.
Jefferson 46, Valle Catholic 40
LEADWOOD – Senior guard Laney Smith scored 10 consecutive points in the first quarter, and junior forward Peyton Weiler dominated the boards while tallying 10 in the fourth.
Jefferson recovered after Valle Catholic produced a remarkable 23-0 run in between, and prevailed 46-40 in the FSCB Christmas Tournament third-place game on Thursday.
Weiler put the Blue Jays ahead to stay with two free throws after securing a rebound, then finished a driving dish from Smith to make it 40-37 with 4:34 remaining.
Jefferson (6-5) ultimately won a battle of attrition by keeping its starters on the floor as foul trouble rendered a greater toll against the Lady Warriors.
Valle Catholic (4-6) played its second game without senior forward and leading scorer Riley Seibert, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Tuesday.
Hannah Fowler handled a prominent role in the post, and totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds. She played the duration until fouling out behind fellow senior Bryna Blum with 2:46 remaining.
Smith notched a game-high 20 points, and blocked a jump shot down the stretch before Catryn Cattoor capped a clinching 6-of-6 effort from the line.
Peyton Weiler ended with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and completed a tying 3-point play at 35-35 early in the fourth quarter.
Fowler gave a Valle Catholic its final lead at 37-36 on a putback, and previously knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers to build a maximum cushion of 37-32.
Jefferson would not surrender a field goal over the next 4 ½ minutes until Emma Christine followed her own miss with 7.7 seconds left.
The Lady Warriors converted only 2-of-11 free throws before intermission, and struggled with ball handling while falling behind 27-9.
Each team was plagued by turnovers, but Jefferson benefited from second and third chances at the offensive end. The momentum drastically switched just before halftime.
Mia Weiler had 10 points and five steals for Valle, and raced to the basket after deflecting the ball away for a layup as time expired.
While improved perimeter defense by the Valle guards flustered Jefferson throughout the third quarter, the Lady Warriors suddenly found a sizzling shooting stroke.
Mia Weiler added two more layups plus a 3-pointer, and Ade Weiler chipped in a go-ahead 3-point play at 27-26 with a high-arching shot from under the basket.
Smith snapped the Blue Jays’ drought with a 3-pointer from the right wing. She mixed in tough runners with driving layups while propelling her club to an early 13-3 advantage.
Christine claimed eight rebounds off the Valle bench.
De Soto 57, Kingston 36
LEADWOOD – Kingston junior Madison Nelson indeed got her points – 34 to be exact – and punctuate a superb four-day stretch at the FSCB Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
De Soto limited the rest of her teammates to a combined two points, however, and rolled to a 57-36 triumph in the seventh-place game.
Kamryn Pehle netted 22 points and Trista Grobe added 11 more for the Dragons (3-7), who entered halftime carrying a 35-14 lead.
Nelson, who exploded for a school-record 48 points in the opening round, posted 13 in the fourth quarter after the Lady Cougars (3-3) trailed 49-24.