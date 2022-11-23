Lady Cats crash boards to defeat Lady Tigers

IRONTON – The Fredericktown girls basketball team has emphasized hitting the boards with authority during the first week of the season, and P.J. Reutzel is leading by example.

The sophomore point guard posted her third straight double-double on Tuesday evening, and the Lady Blackcats picked up a 57-38 road victory at Arcadia Valley.

The contest coincided as an added opening attraction for fans attending day two of the 96th annual Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Reutzel grabbed 14 rebounds while netting 12 points and dishing out six assists for Fredericktown (3-0), which ultimately outscored the host Lady Tigers in each quarter.

Ava Penuel provided a game-high 20 points plus eight rebounds, and Amelia Miller totaled seven points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from the post.

Frequent second-chance shots helped Fredericktown overcome a flurry of five 3-pointers by Arcadia Valley (0-1) during the first quarter.

After freshmen Addison Gallaher and Paige Newstead-Adams netted their first varsity field goals for a 6-5 lead, the Lady Blackcats countered with a 10-0 run.

Penuel sank back-to-back threes with senior Kylee Maddox, then buried a pull-up jumper after securing an offensive rebound. A putback by Miller brought on an AV timeout.

Alyssa Glanzer beat the buzzer for the Lady Tigers with a 25-foot hoist at 20-15, but Reutzel fired a 50-foot outlet pass to Lydia Mell in the second quarter to restore a 26-17 cushion.

Reutzel drew three fouls to convert 5-of-6 free throws, and baskets from Janet Jones and Keira Francis off the Fredericktown bench created a 36-22 separation.

Gallaher had the lone AV field goal of the second quarter, and paced her squad with nine points. Lily Pursley collected three steals and six rebounds while equaling Newstead-Adams with eight points.

Penuel answered a 3-pointer by freshman guard Reese Brogan with a driving layup, and Fredericktown carried a 49-32 edge through three quarters.

Glanzer picked up her fourth foul trying to disrupt the opening inbounds pass of the fourth, briefly removing the most experienced ball handler.

The Lady Blackcats slowed the tempo with their sizable lead, and Mell drained a baseline jumper with less than four minutes to play that made it 55-34.

Arcadia Valley sank 13-of-18 free throws compared to 11-of-18 by Fredericktown.

Calie Allgier made three assists for the Lady Blackcats, whose home tournament begins on Monday.