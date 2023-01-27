Lady Cats rattle ranked Central for second time

PARK HILLS – In numerous ways, the second girls basketball encounter this season between Fredericktown and Central was considerably different from the first.

There was no massive comeback or collapse – depending on rooting interest – in the fourth quarter this time, and Fredericktown exuded greater stamina despite missing a key starter.

Only a small fraction of the crowd that packed the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse for the Christmas Tournament semifinal round was present for the rematch.

But the final outcome was ultimately the same on Thursday night, and the visiting Lady Blackcats could not be more delighted after upending the state-ranked Lady Rebels yet again.

P.J. Reutzel, whose late 3-pointer served as the previous game-winner, netted 20 points and drained a perfect 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to help solidify the 52-47 triumph.

Fredericktown (9-9, 3-1) led nearly the entire way behind a determined and taxed rotation of six players, and clinched its best conference record since 2007 with one game still remaining.

Sophomore guard Calie Allgier, who replaced injured senior Kylee Maddox among the starting five, contributed 13 points after sinking each of her three 3-point attempts.

Central (15-3, 3-1) had rattled off seven consecutive wins since blowing a 16-point lead to the Lady Cats on Dec. 30, but endured another rough shooting performance in its quest for revenge.

The precise passing sequences that carried the Lady Rebels to a statement blowout over Farmington last week could not be duplicated as Fredericktown created a higher volume of deflections.

Khloe Dischbein netted a game-high 21 points, and grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Rebels, who had just risen to No. 4 in the Class 4 coaches’ poll.

Kinley Norris finished with 12 points, and handed Central its first lead since 2-0 when her 3-pointer from the right corner made it 25-23 early in the third quarter.

Fredericktown instantly answered with back-to-back triples by Allgier. Central forward Halle Richardson picked up her third and fourth fouls in between, and the visitors never trailed again.

Reutzel sank a pull-up shot in the lane after Dischbein squeezed through a tight space along the baseline to help the Lady Cats restore a 33-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Central hoped to gain momentum as reserve forward Courtney Dortch, who played extensive minutes in place of Richardson, drew a charging foul ahead of a tying turnaround shot by Dischbein.

Fredericktown eventually piled up 10 second-half team fouls compared to just three by Central, but refused to panic or show trepidation down the stretch.

Allgier sparked a pivotal 7-0 run with her third 3-pointer. Ava Penuel attacked a vast opening for a driving layup, and Amelia Miller pushed the margin to 40-33 on a putback.

After Central guard Allysa O’Connor committed her third and fourth fouls a few seconds apart, Allgier flipped in a 7-foot shot to answer two Dischbein free throws.

Both teams increased their pressure on ball handlers from there, resulting in several shared possessions, but Allgier emerged with a steal and Reutzel cashed in at the stripe for a 46-38 lead with 2:03 left.

Norris gave Central some late hope with a 3-pointer, and Dischbein cut the difference to three with a leaner from the baseline with 11 seconds left. Lydia Mell iced the victory, however, with free throws for the Lady Cats.

The result created a three-way share of first place in the MAAA Large-School division, leaving upcoming action on Monday to decide the championship.

Fredericktown will be heavily favored against Ste. Genevieve, while Central faces a stern test at North County. Farmington, also part of the title hunt, is scheduled to meet Potosi.

Penuel totaled eight points with six rebounds, and Mell added seven points with six rebounds. The Lady Blackcats were rewarded for their endurance with Keira Francis providing the lone bench minutes.

Allysa O’Connor dished out six assists, and Richardson had the only three Central field goals of the first quarter, as Fredericktown surged ahead 13-6 on a Reutzel layup and Penuel putback.

Solid defense kept the Lady Cats in front until their 21-14 lead evaporated quickly. Norris made a steal and layup before Dischbein powered her way to four straight free throws.

Fredericktown regained a 23-21 edge at halftime after Mell converted twice from the line.

The Lady Rebels forced 19 turnovers while committing just 10, but could not capitalize.