Lady Cats use lockdown defense to upset Potosi

PARK HILLS – The Fredericktown girls basketball team has known the familiar frustration of slow starts during recent meetings against Potosi.

But the Lady Blackcats reacted much differently on Monday after trailing 7-0 at the outset of a first-round clash at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Sixth-seeded Fredericktown stymied the third-seeded Lady Trojans with persistent half-court defense and superior execution as the offensive end to land a convincing 50-35 upset.

P.J. Reutzel notched another double-double at guard with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and put her team ahead 25-18 at halftime with a turnaround shot in the lane.

Amelia Miller grabbed eight rebounds and equaled teammate Ava Penuel with 10 points each to help Fredericktown (5-6) earn a semifinal berth against Central on Wednesday.

The Lady Blackcats snapped a six-game losing streak overall, and defeated Potosi for only the second time in the last 16 meetings.

Kaydence Gibson, Paige West and Emily Hochstatter each tallied nine points for Potosi (6-3), which was cruising early as West knocked down a baseline jumper.

But the offense turned stagnant with most shots being attempted both on the run and contested as Fredericktown roared back with a prolonged 21-4 run.

Ruetzel found Miller inside for the go-ahead basket, and Penuel capped a 12-0 spurt with a steal and layup. West stemmed the run temporarily with a driving shot at the buzzer.

The Lady Cats continued to roll as Reutzel and Kylee Maddox sank consecutive 3-pointers. Reutzel reset the offense after seizing a rebound, and again connected with Miller for a 21-11 margin.

Kya Gibson drove end to end for a runner before the break, and Hochstetter finished a pass across the lane from Lauryn Reed to bring Potosi within 27-20.

Reutzel calmly guided an 11-0 response, first attacking for layup before finding Penuel for a corner 3-pointer as the difference ballooned to 38-20.

A final push by the Lady Trojans saw Kaydence Gibson follow a steal and miss from Hochstatter to get within 38-28, but an open triple by Calie Allgier essentially sealed the outcome.

Kya Gibson had eight points and six rebounds for Potosi.

Central 71, Ste. Genevieve 26

PARK HILLS – Central quickly broke away from Ste. Genevieve with a 19-0 run, spanning seven minutes of the first half on Monday, to reach the Christmas Tournament semifinal round.

Khloe Dischbein compiled 10 of her 21 points during the first quarter, and made three steals as the Lady Rebels rolled past conference rival Ste. Genevieve 71-26.

Allysa O’Connor was involved in several sharp passing sequences, and totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists to bolster Central (8-1).

A basket by O’Connor off a turnover and subsequent putback by Dischbein capped an opening 11-2 run. They later nailed consecutive 3-pointers in the first quarter.

With 10 players rotating into the mix over the first 13 minutes, the Lady Rebels worked a majority of possessions through the post and surged ahead 33-5 on a kickout to Kinley Norris at the wing.

Sophomore Kayden Huck broke the field goal drought for Ste. Genevieve (5-3) with a 3-pointer after sinking two free throws, and produced team highs with 12 points and three steals.

Sydney Miles corralled a long rebound and released a triple from straight away that rolled down for 41-12 halftime separation as time expired.

Courtney Dortch cracked the starting lineup and highlighted the third quarter with three baskets in the paint to reach double digits with 11 in the victory.

Norris totaled eight points with eight rebounds, and Miles scored seven for the Lady Rebels, who will face Fredericktown on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Aniston Mapes dished out five assists off the bench.

Ste. Genevieve was outscored 22-7 in the third stanza, and made 5-of-15 free throws overall as its three-game win streak was snapped.

South Iron 73, Arcadia Valley 44

PARK HILLS – Enzley Dinkins scored a game-high 26 points, and top-seeded South Iron defeated Arcadia Valley 73-44 in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament on Monday.

Madison Ayers finished with 20 points, and Anna Parker also reached double digits with 11 as South Iron (9-1) advanced to face Steelville in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers led 20-9 after one quarter and 40-19 at halftime.

Alyssa Glanzer, Molly Cook and Lily Pursley each tallied nine points, and Katelyn Strange netted seven more for Arcadia Valley (0-8)

Steelville topped Festus 65-53 after reversing a halftime deficit with a 14-0 scoring run.