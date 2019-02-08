PARK HILLS – The North County girls basketball team preserved two crucial possessions by obtaining offensive rebounds in crunch time on Thursday night.
Guards Ella Gant and Julia Christopher sparked a 7-0 turnaround, and the fourth-seeded Lady Raiders ousted Ste. Genevieve 40-37 in a MAAA Tournament semifinal game.
North County (13-6) was limited to a season-low 26 points by the Dragons earlier in the season, but improved enough in the rematch to narrowly take down the No. 1 seed.
The final on Saturday night will feature the Lady Raiders – who claimed the title as the No. 5 seed two years ago – against reigning champion Central.
Ste. Genevieve (16-4) gained a 35-31 advantage, but an offensive foul, two turnovers near the baseline and several missed free throws proved costly down the stretch.
Gant netted a team-high 12 points for the Lady Raiders, and scored on a putback. Christopher added 10 points, and drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:44 left after earning a second chance.
The Dragons threatened twice to regain the lead. Point guard Maci Reynolds drew a crowd of defenders each time, but her passes were mishandled and went out of bounds.
Sydney Bumgardaner was fouled by Alyssa Huber with 5 seconds left as Ste. Genevieve trailed 38-36, but missed the second free throw after converting the first.
Gant added her second perfect pair from the line, and Huber stole the ensuing inbounds pass to kill the remaining time and complete the seeding upset.
Bumgardaner posted a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons, who jumped ahead 13-5 on a 3-pointer by Jennifer Humbolt after Maci Reynolds made a smooth spin move to score.
Ste. Genevieve constantly shadowed star forward Kayleigh Winch as the defensive end – holding her to four points overall – but generated only one field goal of its own in the second quarter.
Stephanie Peterson nailed a corner three late in the first quarter, and Christopher sank another to help North County draw even 20-20 at halftime.
Bumgardaner provided three field goals in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer for a 29-27 edge. Reynolds totaled 11 points and four steals as the Dragons’ 9-game win streak ended.
Central 63, Potosi 53
PARK HILLS – Aside from a few passes that failed to connect, the Central girls executed interior ball movement at an exemplary level throughout the first quarter.
The second-seeded Lady Rebels landed four players in double figures on Thursday night, and topped scrappy Potosi 63-53 to reach the MAAA Tournament title contest.
Sophia Horton scored 17 points while Avery Norris finished with 15 and Kaley Kimball tallied 13. Central (18-3) advanced to meet North County while overcoming 17 turnovers.
The ability to dribble into open spaces along the high point and make the correct decision to shoot or pass highlighted a stellar start for the Lady Rebels.
Callie Thurston found Kimball open for a pair of short jumpers, and Central never trailed in the game as 3-pointers by Horton and Norris punctuated an opening 18-6 run.
Olivia Coleman netted a game-high 18 points with four steals, and helped Potosi (8-13) stay afloat with four field goals in the opening quarter.
The Lady Trojans received a 3-pointer from Jayleen Like – who wore a protective mask after suffering a broken nose on Tuesday – plus a give-and-go layup by Cameryn Yount in the second quarter.
But Central answered with a 7-0 run, sparked by an aggressive layup from freshman Madison Holmes, and built its largest lead of 33-17 when Thurston hit two free throws.
Coleman delivered another shining sequence for Potosi, going the distance for layups off her own block and steal before sinking a jumper to make it 43-36.
The Lady Rebels used a timeout to regroup from a rash of turnovers, and got a timely putback from Horton to conclude the third quarter after Thurston tapped a missed shot in her direction.
Potosi freshman Kiersten Blair turned and fired in a baseline jumper to answer a Kimball basket, but Aubree Eaton dished her fifth assist of the night to Thurston to restore a 54-42 margin.
Thurston highlighted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds by making 10-of-10 from the line.
Blair and Yount each finished with nine points for the sixth-seeded Lady Trojans, who upended Small-School division champion West County in the quarterfinals.
FIFTH-PLACE BRACKET
West County 39, Farmington 33
PARK HILLS – Sophomore Dori McRaven and freshman Claire LaBruyere comprised a pivotal 12-0 run during the third quarter for West County on Friday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs withstood a late Farmington challenge with timely stops, and prevailed 39-33 in the fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament.
McRaven finished with a game-high 15 points plus four steals, and Cheyenne Young added five blocks as West County (18-4) booked a rematch with rival Arcadia Valley on Saturday.
LaBruyere connected from long range just before McRaven did likewise, creating the largest spread of the contest at 29-19.
The Knights countered with an 8-0 run to close the third quarter. McKenna Moore netted a putback, and dished to Baylee Gilliam for a mid-range bank shot with 3 seconds left to make it 29-27.
Ivy Meinershagen provided a huge steal and layup to restore a four-point lead, and made it 35-30 with two free throws after heavy contact on a Farmington shot drew no whistle at the opposite end.
Farmington (8-13) threw two errant passes away in the final two minutes, and Young rejected another drive. Jordan Stevens split two trips to the stripe to extend the late lead.
Farmington dominated the rebounding margin throughout the first half, but struggled to convert second chances while resting injured senior guard Macey Pauls for the evening.
West County grabbed an 11-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Chloe Young. Stevens made an immediate steal after scoring a basket, and dished to LaBruyere for two points moments earlier.
Moore answered with a putback, Virginia Lugo and Kaylee Wooldridge added 3-pointers, and the Knights rallied as the contest became tied for the fourth time, 17-17, at halftime.
Gilliam compiled 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Farmington. Lugo had seven points with seven rebounds, and Moore had a team-high nine rebounds.
Arcadia Valley 60, Fredericktown 25
PARK HILLS – Sophomore Gracee Smith and junior Katie Whited combined to score 17 points in the first quarter as Arcadia Valley eased into the MAAA Tournament fifth-place game on Friday.
The Lady Tigers posted a 21-3 advantage through eight minutes, and made 10-of-13 free throws overall while belting Fredericktown 60-25.
Smith finished with a game-high 24 points as Arcadia Valley (14-7) advanced to face West County on Saturday at North County High School.
The halftime margin stood at 40-14. Katie Whited contributed 12 points, and Jaesa Brockes added nine more to the victory.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd paced Fredericktown (4-17) with 12 points.
