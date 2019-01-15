BONNE TERRE – Following a season-low scoring output during its previous game, the North County girls basketball team searched deeper into its roster for offensive catalysts.
The Lady Raiders spread minutes among 11 players in the first half. Although they established a sizable lead against Fredericktown, perhaps the most satisfying result was found along the boards.
Sophomore forward Izzy Wruck claimed nine rebounds off the bench, and six of her teammates brought down at least five more as North County rolled 56-22 on Monday night.
North County (9-4, 1-1) generated a wide disparity in total shot attempts during its long-awaited home opener, thanks in part to ample second and third chances.
Kayleigh Winch tallied a game-high 16 points, often converting in the post against multiple defenders, and was honored before the action for recently surpassing 1,000 in her career.
Senior guard Alyssa Huber also reached double digits with 10 points, and knocked down two of the Lady Raiders’ five 3-point baskets prior to halftime.
Fredericktown (3-11, 0-2) unofficially shot 20 percent from the field, including 0-for-8 from behind the arc, and suffered its seventh consecutive loss.
Only three Lady Blackcats registered points in the contest, paced by junior guard Mallory Mathes with 10. Kyndal Dodd and Evann Davis chipped in six apiece.
Fredericktown committed seven turnovers in the first quarter after Mathes opened the contest with a successful running bank shot.
North County countered with a 10-0 run that Winch capped with a quick stop and 10-foot bank. Ella Gant sparked her team on defense by making four of her five steals during the stretch.
Mathes dished to Davis for a basket off broken pressure, but Fredericktown faced a more daunting task after being outscored 21-7 during the second quarter.
Stephanie Peterson got a friendly roll while drawing contact on a shot in the lane, and Huber stole the ensuing inbounds pass for a layup and 22-10 lead.
Huber battled for an offensive rebound and threw a seated pass to Ashley Thomas for a trip to the line, and Winch kicked out to Gant for a 3-pointer that helped build a 34-13 halftime margin.
Dodd and Winch each recorded two field goals for their respective clubs in a low-scoring third quarter, and North County achieved a continuous clock from there.
Wruck picked up her first points on steal and pass from Emily Veach, then scored two more times after obtaining offensive rebounds. A 3-pointer by Ashlyn Moore made it 52-19.
Gant had seven points, Julia Christopher totaled four assists and Michaela Mason ended with seven rebounds. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host a showdown with Farmington on Thursday.
Fredericktown will hope to regroup against Potosi to continue conference play.
