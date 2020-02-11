North County 54, West County 45
PARK HILLS – The North County girls basketball team used its post presence to protect a fourth-quarter lead and defeat West County for the second time in a week.
Senior forward Kayleigh Winch shared game-high honors with 21 points, and Julia Christopher made six assists as the fourth-seeded Lady Raiders advanced to face Ste. Genevieve on Thursday.
North County (15-4) committed a series of turnovers on forced passes into congested areas, but seemed to thrive once expediting the tempo in the closing minutes.
West County (16-4) completed two sizable comebacks last Tuesday before falling to the Lady Raiders in overtime. Any such rally down the stretch was blocked in the rematch.
Dori McRaven opened the fourth quarter with a conventional 3-point play, and Madalyn Herrera scored a 2-on-1 layup from Alivia Simily to make the margin 42-38 with 6:28 remaining.
Winch answered with a basket from the post, and later hit a driving scoop shot to extend a 46-41 edge before her younger sister helped to seal the outcome.
Kamryn Winch added a putback and second field goal on a feed from Christopher to create an 11-point separation. She finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Ella Gant was a catalyst at both ends of the court for North County with 11 points, five steals and five assists. She attacked for a 29-19 lead, then restored a 33-24 halftime margin on another layup.
McRaven connected three times from long range while scoring 21 points, but the perimeter threat of West County was otherwise kept in check.
The Lady Bulldogs drew even at 12-12 on a putback by Madelyn Whitter after a Gant 3-pointer stamped an opening 9-2 run by North County, which never trailed.
Kayleigh Winch responded with two straight baskets from the paint, and Lainey Calkins followed a miss while drawing contact for a six-point advantage.
Whitter had 12 points and seven rebounds. West County will meet Fredericktown in the consolation bracket on Friday.
Ste. Genevieve 57, Fredericktown 44
PARK HILLS – Unbeaten Ste. Genevieve began its quest for an MAAA Tournament title along the top line of the girls’ bracket with a 57-44 victory over Fredericktown on Monday afternoon.
Sydney Bumgardaner totaled 14 points to highlight four starters in double digits, and also claimed seven rebounds and four assists for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (19-0) never trailed following an initial 10-2 run marked by strong offensive rebounding, and will face North County in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Megan Aubuchon secured three steals during a span of 2 ½ minutes in the third quarter – turning two of them into layups – and matched Marysa Flieg and Maci Reynolds with 12 points each.
Fredericktown (4-17) pulled to within 31-21 as Kyndal Dodd scored in the paint and Linley Rehkop added two free three throws at the outset of the third quarter.
But the Lady Blackcats struggled to crack the active 1-3-1 trapping pressure of Ste. Genevieve over the subsequent stretch, as turnovers mounted during an 18-2 outburst.
Reynolds assisted consecutive baskets by Aubuchon and Flieg, and the Dragons thrived in transition as Flieg raced to the rim with a cross-over dribble and Bumgardaner added a putback on the next trip.
Morgan Schwent sank a short jumper to give Ste. Genevieve its largest lead at 49-23, and Bumgardaner drilled a long 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter.
Fredericktown salvaged a positive closing stanza by outscoring the Dragons 17-5 from there. Shayna Russom sparked the momentum swing with a 3-point play on a four-shot possession.
Mallory Mathes posted a game-high 17 points, and Rehkop added nine more after both connected from beyond the arc over the final four minutes.
Reynolds notched her entire scoring output prior to halftime, including two 3-pointers. She also buried a smooth floater in the first quarter, and made the margin 20-8 on a steal and layup to open the second.
Mathes scored twice off broken pressure and answered a Bumgardaner putback with a 3-pointer, but Fredericktown was down 31-17 at intermission.
Dodd tallied eight points with nine rebounds, and Kayleigh Slinkard corralled seven rebounds in defeat, equaling the total by Ste. Genevieve senior Ella Reed.
St. Paul 68, Valley 19
CALEDONIA – The St. Paul Lutheran girls established a new single-season program record for victories on Monday night during a 68-19 blowout of Valley.
Riley Petty poured in 26 points for St. Paul (13-9), which can clinch their first winning season by beating at least one of their next four opponents.
Hollie Davis notched 19 points, and Izzie Carroll added 12 more to propel the Giants.
Valley (7-14) resumes MAAA Tournament consolation action against Kingston on Wednesday.
