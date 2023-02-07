PARK HILLS – For the second time in less than three weeks, a tight defensive battle between the North County and Fredericktown girls basketball teams was decided by one possession.

Both contests ended with the trailing team unable to produce a potential shot at the buzzer, but the roles were ultimately reversed on Monday evening.

North County prevented Fredericktown from crossing the midcourt stripe over the last 6.6 seconds of regulation, and emerged with a 36-35 victory in the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal round.

Senior center Lainey Calkins posted game highs with 14 points and nine rebounds, and was perfect on two crucial trips to the free-throw line.

Paris Larkin drained a go-ahead 16-footer with 1:32 remaining, and equaled Alli Scott with seven points as North County (11-9) advanced to face top-seeded Central on Thursday.

Fredericktown (10-10) reduced a 36-33 deficit when sophomore guard P.J. Reutzel drove the baseline and coaxed in a difficult flip over her shoulder with 24 seconds to play.

The Lady Blackcats had two more offensive possessions after front-end free throws were missed at the opposite end, and caught an extra break when a potential turnover call was reversed by a different official.

Reutzel was long with a quick jumper on the ensuing inbounds play, and one last chance to progress the length of the court never quite materialized.

Larkin made a key deflection with two fouls to give that left only 2.8 seconds on the clock, and ensuing pressure from Addy Mann removed any chance for Ava Penuel to release a desperate heave before time expired.

North County dropped the previous matchup by two at home after squandering a second-half lead, but responded this time when a similar scenario unfolded.

Larkin snapped a shooting slump by driving end to end, then nailed a 3-pointer for a 25-18 advantage with 2:09 left in the third quarter.

Fredericktown received a needed spark off the bench, however, as junior Keira Francis drained back-to-back threes before the period concluded.

Reutzel answered a jumper by Lauren Politte with a driving layup to bring the Lady Cats within 29-28, and the lead would eventually change hands.

Scott broke a 30-30 tie for North County by tracking down an errant pass at the sideline and finishing an aggressive move with a reverse layup.

Penuel pushed fourth-seeded Fredericktown ahead 33-32 on an open 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining, only for Larkin to connect moments later.

The Lady Raiders prevailed despite an unfavorable 14-8 turnover margin, and opened the game with a 7-0 run after Calkins converted two straight putbacks.

Raegan Pierce restored a 16-9 margin with a 3-pointer, even with Larkin and Politte on the bench for an extended stint.

Fredericktown chipped away before halftime. Amelia Miller and Francis kept scoring possessions alive with offensive rebounds, and the score stayed at 16-14 after Lydia Mell was pushed on a putback try that drew no whistle.

Reutzel totaled 11 points and eight rebounds to pace the Lady Blackcats. Francis had eight points, Miller chipped in six points with six rebounds, and Penuel nabbed four steals.

Senior guard Kylee Maddox remained out due to injury for Fredericktown, which slipped to a fifth-place bracket pairing Friday against Arcadia Valley.

Central 54, Arcadia Valley 14

PARK HILLS – An enormous challenge for the Arcadia Valley girls became even tougher with senior point guard Alyssa Glanzer on crutches and unavailable.

State-ranked top seed Central handcuffed the Lady Tigers defensively, and coasted to a 54-14 victory in the MAAA Tournament quarterfinals on Monday.

The Lady Rebels forced 19 turnovers prior to intermission, then peeled back into their half-court set to deliver more than 14 shutout minutes while holding AV without a second-half field goal.

Kinley Norris notched a game-high 10 points with six rebounds and four steals. Allysa O’Connor and Taylor O’Connor each ended with nine points.

Central (18-3) capped the first quarter leading 18-4 on mid-range jumpers by Norris and Khloe Dischbein, and advanced to face North County on Thursday.

Courtney Dortch provided eight points off the bench, and Dischbein netted her seven exclusively in the opening stanza to equal Sydney Miles.

The Lady Rebels endured nine turnovers of their own during the first half, but added just one more from there with reserves seeing a bulk of the action.

The O’Connor twins assisted one another consecutive transition baskets, and Central entered the break holding a 33-14 advantage.

Arcadia Valley (6-15) received one goal from six different players, including a spinning finish by freshman Paige Newstead-Adams to punctuate the half.

The next points would not arrive until Addison Gallaher sank two free throws with 1:47 remaining. Central earlier won the third quarter 13-0.

Allysa O’Connor dished out four assists, and Madison Dunn contributed three steals toward the win.

St. Paul 71, Clearwater 34

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin added to her list of program records for St. Paul basketball during a 71-34 blowout of Clearwater on Monday night.

The senior guard established a new single-game standard with 43 points, including 22 in the third quarter alone, and knocked down 11-of-13 attempted free throws.

Durbin inflicted her offensive onslaught without a made 3-pointer, and St. Paul (9-10) seized control in the second stanza to build a 31-16 halftime lead.

The Giants outscored the Lady Tigers 26-14 during the third, and received nine points from Mia Sherrill.

Jorja Eaton paced Clearwater with 17 points, and Makinlee Keister tossed in 14.