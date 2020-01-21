{{featured_button_text}}
North County Girls

North County junior Ella Gant (45) deflects and steals a pass during a Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 game against Lutheran South in Herculaneum, Mo.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – Ella Gant provided 13 of her 22 points during the fourth quarter, and sparked a North County girls basketball team that battled heavy foul trouble on Monday night.

Emily Veach made 5-of-5 free throws, and scored 15 points as the Lady Raiders pulled away down the stretch to defeat visiting Herculaneum 62-47.

North County (10-2) led the physical contest 25-18 at halftime, and saw Herculaneum (9-5) eventually trim the margin to one.

Ashley Thomas emerged with eight key points off the bench after fouls forced other forwards Lainey Calkins and Kamryn Winch out of the action for extended stints.

Three additional games involving MAAA conference teams were postponed Monday due to weather conditions.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments