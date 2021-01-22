Lady Raiders outlast top-ranked Central

Larkin extended the narrow margin with a baseline jumper, then stole a pass and finished a layup for a six-point separation that Central could not erase.

The Lady Rebels had committed only two team fouls at that juncture, and North County held possession for 50 crucial seconds while drawing four conceded whistles.

Central trailed by five when a forced bounce pass toward the feet of Horton skipped away. Gant dished a nifty fast-break assist to Larkin with 35 seconds left for a 64-57 lead.

Eaton notched 10 points, and drew an offensive foul on an inbounds play after Horton scored at the stripe, but Central would never have a chance to possibly force overtime.

Neither team earned a cushion larger than four points during the first quarter, but three volatile swings of momentum ensued before halftime.

Conkright connected from long range to help North County move ahead 22-16, but Central fired back with a dominant and sudden 14-2 outburst.

Eaton made an immediate steal and layup after Kimball splashed a corner shot, and Dischbein poked another steal away on the next possession before slashing down the lane to score.