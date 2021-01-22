Lady Raiders outlast top-ranked Central

BONNE TERRE – The gauntlet of girls basketball competition within the MAAA Large-School division is especially arduous this season, even for the current No. 1 Class 4 team in the state.
North County countered each flourishing run mounted by top-ranked Central on Thursday night, and emerged with a sparkling 66-62 victory to shake up the conference race.
Despite bringing a significant size advantage into the action, the Lady Raiders showed no trepidation in letting their guards establish an attacking tone from the outset.
Senior Emily Veach scored 13 of her 15 points during the first half, and sophomore Paris Larkin provided three huge field goals down the stretch among 12 points off the bench.
Junior guard Tyler Conkright ripped down a game-high 12 rebounds with center Kamryn Winch missing extensive minutes in foul trouble, and also chipped in eight points.
North County (12-2, 2-0) buried 12-of-15 free throws, rivaling its best single-game percentage of the season, and will travel to Ste. Genevieve for a first-place showdown on Monday.
A clutch pair came from Hanna Politte, who had 10 points and clinched the outcome after Madison Holmes brought the Lady Rebels within two on a falling putback with 4.9 seconds left.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball shined for Central (13-2, 1-1) in defeat with 21 points and three steals. An injured foot sidelined her for two games before a scoreless return against Oran on Saturday.
Sophia Horton added 16 points and eight rebounds, and made 12-of-16 from the stripe individually. North County otherwise gave the all-state performer minimal space to shoot or drive.
Although the unofficial turnover count turned out virtually even, a few errant passes by the visitors derailed potential rallies in the fourth quarter.
The contest ultimately hinged on the Lady Raiders remaining calm yet aggressive once their largest lead of nine evaporated within a span of about 90 seconds.
Larkin cashed in one of her four steals after Politte drained her second 3-pointer for a 51-42 advantage, but Central employed full-court pressure with instant success to begin the final period.
Aubree Eaton outworked a crowd for a putback, and drilled a tying 18-foot jumper with 6:51 left after Kimball intercepted a pass in the frontcourt and followed her own miss for a 3-point play.
North County refused to panic, and regained the lead 53-51 on an entry to sophomore Lainey Calkins. Ella Gant answered two free throws by Khloe Dischbein to make it 55-53.
Larkin extended the narrow margin with a baseline jumper, then stole a pass and finished a layup for a six-point separation that Central could not erase.
The Lady Rebels had committed only two team fouls at that juncture, and North County held possession for 50 crucial seconds while drawing four conceded whistles.
Central trailed by five when a forced bounce pass toward the feet of Horton skipped away. Gant dished a nifty fast-break assist to Larkin with 35 seconds left for a 64-57 lead.
Eaton notched 10 points, and drew an offensive foul on an inbounds play after Horton scored at the stripe, but Central would never have a chance to possibly force overtime.
Neither team earned a cushion larger than four points during the first quarter, but three volatile swings of momentum ensued before halftime.
Conkright connected from long range to help North County move ahead 22-16, but Central fired back with a dominant and sudden 14-2 outburst.
Eaton made an immediate steal and layup after Kimball splashed a corner shot, and Dischbein poked another steal away on the next possession before slashing down the lane to score.
Kimball landed her fourth 3-pointer of the half for a 30-24 advantage, but the Lady Rebels could not contain Veach over the next three minutes.
Veach scored four separate times during a 15-2 North County run that carried into the third quarter, including an initial baseline cut, and beat the halftime buzzer with a go-ahead triple at 35-32.
Winch picked up her fourth personal foul with 5:28 remaining in the third, but not before her rebound and putback set the tone for an intense second half.
North County punctuated a series of six games over nine nights in style. With its recent jump to Class 5, the only possibility for a Central rematch would be a late-round clash at the conference tournament.
The Lady Rebels, whose only other loss occurred against Class 5 Notre Dame by a single point, knocked down 18-of-28 free throws.