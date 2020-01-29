LEADWOOD – Two substantial leads slipped away in the second half, and dismal free-throw shooting nearly doomed the North County girls basketball team on Tuesday night.
Kayleigh Winch helped rescue the Lady Raiders, however, with perhaps her best offensive performance of the season to withstand resilient host squad West County.
The senior forward and former all-state selection tallied 28 points, gathered eight rebounds and netted the only two field goals in overtime before fouling out of a 56-51 triumph.
The Lady Raiders met a happy resolution despite going 9-of-24 from the line – with seven straight misses during the extra session – and squandering an 11-point cushion in the fourth quarter.
Coupled with an earlier win over Arcadia Valley at home, North County (13-2) moved closer to securing a first-round MAAA tournament bye after topping both Small-School division powers.
Kamryn Winch added 10 rebounds plus eight points, and Julia Christopher dished out nine assists while scoring six. The Lady Raiders seemed in full command following a dazzling close to the third quarter.
Emily Veach fired a long outlet pass on target to Kamryn Winch, and Christopher set up Kayleigh Winch for a running 10-footer with 2 seconds left and a 42-31 margin.
West County (13-3) stormed back for a second time, fearlessly overcoming a size disadvantage in the post through baseline drives and solid interior passing in the fourth quarter.
Madelyn Whitter cashed in two separate trips to the stripe, and Claire LaBruyere sank a short pull-up jumper before Dori McRaven trimmed the difference to 46-44 on fading bank shot with 2:32 remaining.
McRaven finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and forged a 49-49 tie by drilling an open 3-pointer from the right corner with 57 seconds on the clock.
She blocked an ensuing shot in the paint, giving possession back to West County, and each team had a golden opportunity to prevail in regulation.
Whitter received an entry pass before missing strong from five feet. Veach was then bumped while trying to corral a long outlet in transition.
The contact cost Lady Bulldogs senior Makenzie Simily her fifth foul, but Veach could not sink the front end of the single bonus with 3.2 seconds left.
Kayleigh Winch got the first basket in overtime off a steal and assist by Ella Gant, and powered her way inside on the next North County possession for a four-point separation.
The Lady Raiders endured three empty trips to the line before Christopher split a final pair, but simultaneously surrendered no field goals.
Whitter had 17 points with six rebounds, and Madalyn Herrera added seven points plus three steals for the Lady Bulldogs, who were a superior 12-of-18 on free throws in defeat.
A 10-game win streak that preceded Christmas ended for West County, but not without a determined effort to upend its larger Class 4 neighbor.
Gant collected five steals and four assists along with six points, and found Kayleigh Winch on a fast break for a 29-20 North County lead before each team mounted a prolonged scoring run.
The Lady Bulldogs induced five turnovers in a span of six possessions as active defensive pressure briefly buckled the opposition, and capitalized with an 11-0 outburst.
Whitter scored off a baseline feed from LaBruyere, and Herrera rolled in a 13-footer to put West County ahead 31-29 after LaBruyere drilled a tying triple.
The visitors recovered instantly behind a 13-0 blitz over the next 3:52, highlighted when the Winch sisters assisted one another on consecutive baskets near the goal.
Lainey Calkins claimed nine rebounds for North County, which carried a 12-10 lead through one quarter. Christopher made it 23-15 with a 3-pointer after repeatedly finding her teammates inside.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 57, St. Vincent 49
STE. GENEVIEVE – Logan Trollinger set the tone from long range on Tuesday night as the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball punctuated another fourth-quarter comeback at home.
The Dragons connected on 11 3-pointers despite a slow start, and outscored St. Vincent 24-12 during the fourth quarter to emerge with a 57-49 victory.
Trollinger struck six times from beyond the arc while totaling a team-high 20 points, and Ricky Hunter notched three triples in the first half for Ste. Genevieve (9-8).
You have free articles remaining.
Aidan Boyer chipped in 11 points and Christian Boyer contributed eight more.
St. Vincent carried a lead of 12-6 through one quarter, and was ahead 28-25 at halftime.
Notre Dame 71, Central 66
PARK HILLS – Tyler Landewee scored 21 points on Tuesday night to help Notre Dame secure a 71-66 road victory over Central.
Justice Thoma added 15 points and Kam Dohogne netted 14 for Notre Dame (13-4), which established a 31-21 halftime advantage and held on.
Central (12-4) inched closer with a perimeter onslaught. Drew Hamski erupted for 29 points including nine 3-pointers, and fellow senior Brent Wagner tallied 15.
WRESTLING
Central 60, Owensville 18
OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Central wresters registered eight falls in a dominant team performance on Tuesday night for a 60-18 dual victory over Owensville.
Austin Hassell (113), Cody Skaggs (170) and Austin Carver (220) each prevailed within the minute of their respective bouts for the Rebels. William Mayberry (160) also earned a first-period fall.
Kade Willis (132), Dean Parker (138), Colten Bess (145) and Michael Weinhold (285) scored Central pins during the second period.
Kobe Bolin (120) and Blake Bolin (152) were awarded forfeits.
Match Results:
106 – Michael Martin (O) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Aires Nicholas, 0:25
120 – Kobe Bolin (C) win by forfeit
126 – Double open
132 – Kade Willis (C) fall Tighe Bombach, 2:37
138 – Dean Parker (C) fall Gabriel Soest, 3:13
145 – Colten Bess (C) fall Boston Belk, 3:55
152 – Blake Bolin (C) win by forfeit
160 – William Mayberry (C) fall Alan Kopp, 1:45
170 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Zachary Adams, 0:55
182 – Cody Linders (O) fall Troy Harris, 2:22
195 – Dakota Martin (O) fall Jacob Looney, 0:54
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Michael Stockton, 0:42
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Chance Clevenger, 3:42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.