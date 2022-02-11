Lady Raiders withstand Central in MAAA semis

PARK HILLS – Another bruising and heated basketball clash between the North County and Central girls carried an expected uncertain outcome until the final seconds on Thursday night.

Just like the regular-season meeting last month, the taller Lady Raiders obtained their most important defensive stop after Central threatened to complete a wild rally.

North County reduced its turnover count just enough after committing a dozen prior to halftime, and triumphed 45-43 in the MAAA Tournament semifinal round.

Emma Gaugel made 7-of-8 free throws, including all four attempts during the final period, and scored 15 points as the Lady Raiders seized a berth in the title game Saturday against Farmington.

North County (16-4) unofficially produced 17 fewer shot attempts, but limited the Lady Rebels to just three points in the third quarter.

Central (15-4) executed a bold defensive strategy with multiple defenders assigned to crowd and frustrate center Kamryn Winch, holding her to five points and 11 rebounds.

But the Lady Raiders were equally stingy as the opposition finished only 27 percent from the field. Players regularly inflicted heavy contact upon one another, much of which was permitted.

Paris Larkin added 13 points to the victory, and opened the fourth quarter with a timely 3-point strike. A perfect trip to the line from Gaugel created the maximum 36-26 spread.

Full-court pressure gave Central hope for a comeback. Allysa O’Connor guided a midcourt diagonal pass on target to Courtney Dortch, and sister Taylor O’Connor sank an ensuing mid-range jumper.

Sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein scored a game-high 16 points, and hit a driving layup to make it 43-41 inside the final minute after Dortch stole a pass and finished in a frenzy.

An empty trip to the stripe bestowed the Lady Rebels with an option to attack for a tie or shoot for the potential win from the perimeter in the closing stages of regulation.

Winch and Gaugel converged and stifled an attempt by Dischbein to power through nearly the entire defense, however, as her drive after regaining the dribble was whistled down for traveling.

Hanna Politte sealed the result by hitting two free throws with 6.5 seconds on the clock, just moments after misfiring on her two previous tosses.

Allysa O’Connor finished with 15 points and matched Dischbein with eight rebounds for Central, which slipped into the third-place game against West County on Saturday.

The teams were never separated by more than five points – or much physical space for that matter – until the fourth quarter.

Gaugel capitalized on more scoring chances with Central blanketing Winch, and contributed six points toward an early 10-5 advantage.

Allysa O’Connor countered on an excellent backdoor bounce pass from Madison Holmes, then dialed up a tying 3-pointer.

Larkin pushed the tempo and found Winch for a 3-point play, but Dischbein beat the buzzer with a 30-footer to present a 13-13 deadlock.

Central received encouraging news as junior forward Halle Richardson returned to reduced action from an ankle injury initially feared as season ending. She was knocked to the deck three separate times within her first two minutes of action, but continued through any discomfort.

Dischbein answered a Winch putback with a determined drive for a 20-20 tally, then coaxed her third foul just before the Lady Rebels took a 23-22 lead into the locker room.

The pace of play increased drastically over the first three minutes of the third quarter, to the eventual benefit of the Lady Raiders.

Reserve guard Paige Lewis sank a pivotal 3-pointer, and added another shot from the lane following a steal at 31-26 to spark a 9-0 push. North County never trailed again.

Taylor O’Connor delivered one of the more impressive athletic plays of the night by tracking down a loose ball and desperately sending it back to her sister for a steal late in the game.

Dortch joined the starting five for Central, and provided seven points.

