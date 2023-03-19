SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The format of the 2023 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown in Class 4 forced the Central girls basketball program to reset quickly.

The Lady Rebels saw a 15-point lead evaporate Thursday in a grueling overtime loss to Benton, dashing their dreams of bringing home a state championship.

Head coach Josh Mapes expressed concern regarding the physical and mental fatigue his squad might encounter less than 24 hours later in a less prestigious third-place game.

Central responded by shooting a lethal 58 percent from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and punctuated its season Friday with an uplifting 57-39 triumph over Southern Boone.

“When you lose a game like that, you put all your heart and soul in, and it takes lot out of you. But our kids came back today and refused to lose,” Mapes said. “It tells you what kind of kids they are when they bounce back.”

Central (28-4) committed only three turnovers in the second half – two on debatable offensive fouls – and limited the Lady Eagles to 34 percent shooting.

Forward Halle Richardson, the lone senior still gracing the roster, accepted the trophy with a bright smile marking a milestone campaign only topped by the 2015 state title team.

“This is what we worked for, making it to the final four,” Richardson said. “It’s nice that we’re one of two teams that ended on a win.”

Kinley Norris, sidelined all of last season while recovering from knee surgery, paced the Lady Rebels with 14 points on 6-of-9 from the field. She also picked up three steals and five rebounds.

Southern Boone (21-11) faced similar circumstances on Friday after narrowly falling to eventual state champion Vashon, and could not solve the Central defense with consistency.

The Lady Eagles would make things interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting their deficit to 42-35 as Chloe Bukowsky buried a second-chance shot in the paint with 6:19 remaining.

Richardson spent seven minutes seated after picking up her fourth foul in the third, but returned as her teammates generated a clinching 15-3 run.

Khloe Dischbein shifted fortunes with a crucial runner between two defenders after an empty trip to the line, where Central was just 10-of-21 collectively.

Taylor O’Connor found Dischbein with a driving bounce pass, then drained back-to-back triples with Norris to help rebuild a 56-38 advantage.

“It feels good to contribute for my teammates,” said O’Connor, who totaled 12 points with four assists and battled early foul trouble in the semifinal round.

Twin sister and point guard Allysa O’Connor neared another double-double with 10 points plus a game-high nine rebounds and three assists.

She answered a jumper by Southern Boone forward Paige Morse out of halftime, but Central soon became frustrated by multiple charging calls and a 7-2 foul disparity at one juncture.

“We knew when we looked at the foul count that there was a difference, and we were like ‘We have to realize what they’re calling and make a change,’” Allysa O’Connor said. “I think we figured it out pretty quick.”

Mapes tapped deeper into his reserves than in recent playoff victories. Their ability to maintain a double-digit cushion set a foundation to pull away in the closing stretch.

Sophomore Sydney Miles registered 15 minutes, and junior Courtney Dortch made her only shot attempt with a smooth step past a larger defender off a pressured bounce pass from Madison Dunn.

“The last couple of games, we’ve really only played six kids. There are probably eight or nine kids who deserve some minutes,” Mapes said. “Our starting five logged a ton of minutes last night, and I’ll be honest. In my 10 years here, this is the first year we had to play back-to-back [days], and that’s not an easy deal with the way we like to press and play.

“I thought that maybe getting those kids in there with some fresh legs could give us good minutes, and I think we wore Southern Boone out.”

Allysa O’Connor highlighted a positive start for the Lady Rebels with a driving layup and mid-range shot before Richardson put them ahead 6-0.

Southern Boone pulled within two on 3-pointers by Bukowsky and Kyra Massie, but struggled from there to finish just 3-of-16 from beyond the arc.

Central foiled the ability of the Lady Eagles to penetrate, drawing a couple of offensive fouls later in the first quarter, and asserted control with a 12-0 run.

“We did our pregame ritual and came out with a lot of energy,” Dischbein said. “We saw the energy with the charges called for us. That just kind of boosted our confidence and we went from there.”

Taylor O’Connor swished an open 3-pointer after Dischbein wriggled through a midcourt trap once Central took a 15-10 edge into the second stanza.

Norris sank her second straight jumper on a steal and pullup from 13 feet for a 24-10 advantage before the Lady Eagles slightly pushed back on layups by Emilee DeHaas and Gracie Britton.

Richardson delivered a patient and crucial 3-pointer from the right side with 3 seconds left, however, and the Lady Rebels headed to the break leading 29-18.

“When someone makes a 3, we just all go crazy. No matter if it’s our shooter, Kinley, or a big – me,” said Richardson, who was 4-of-4 from long range in the final two rounds. “Especially in the fourth [quarter] whenever it was getting closer and they knocked those down. From there, our energy just rose.”

Dischbein equaled Richardson with nine points each. Central brought a 12-games win streak to Springfield that included a fifth straight district crown.

“The hard part was getting here. I love what we did yesterday, even though we lost,” Mapes said. “I love the effort we gave. I love the way we played and the way we bounced back today. This is a successful season. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Bukowsky tallied 11 points and Morse had nine for Southern Boone. DeHaas, a senior center and leading scorer, ended with eight points and six rebounds.

With only Richardson set to graduate in a couple of months, Central is poised to begin next winter with eight of its nine most experienced varsity players in the fold, along with a lofty state ranking.

“I think we can make it here next year.” Dischbein said.