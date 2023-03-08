FARMINGTON – Doniphan forced the Central defense to make an defensive adjustment on Tuesday evening when forward Kenzie Redus converted two entry passes within an early 9-0 scoring run.

The Lady Rebels allowed her no further field goals, surged ahead before the first quarter concluded, and earned a spot in the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the third straight year.

Sophomore guard Allysa O’Connor produced a double-double consisting of 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Central controlled the tempo for a 46-37 sectional triumph.

Khloe Dischbein scored a team-high 12 points, and Central (26-3) tallied its 11th consecutive win while advancing to face Lift for Life in a noon tip on Saturday at Jefferson College.

Allysa O’Connor split two defenders on a drive, and Dischbein finished a pass from Taylor O’Connor to establish the largest lead for either side at 36-19 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Rebels did not score through seven minutes of the fourth, but successfully drained the clock with deliberate possessions as Doniphan (26-3) still had several fouls to give.

The third-ranked Donettes eventually closed within 40-33 on a 3-pointer by Gracen Kirby with 1:25 left, but their comeback hopes faded from there as Dischbein sank four straight free throws.

Kinley Norris had 11 points and Halle Richardson netted 10 as Central put four players in double digits and gave its starters extensive minutes.

McKenna Monaghan scored eight of her game-high 17 points during the fourth quarter, and Kirby ended with eight for Doniphan (26-3), which grabbed a quick 9-2 lead.

The Lady Rebels countered with a 12-2 run, sparked by a 2-on-1 fast break layup by Dischbein and two subsequent steals by Norris.

Richardson hit a tying baseline jumper late in the quarter, and Norris connected from long range for a 14-11 edge before Taylor O’Connor opened the second with another 3-pointer.

The contest marked a rematch of last year’s sectional pairing with both teams currently ranked by the MBCA among the top five.

After Doniphan was called for an illegal screen, the Lady Rebels executed a screen and roll as Richardson finished the play for a 23-15 advantage.

Norris drilled her second 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining for a 26-17 halftime lead. Allysa O’Connor had three field goals to help Central conclude the third quarter leading 40-24.

Monaghan made four straight free throws, and scored a basket through contact during a 9-0 run by the Donettes in the fourth.