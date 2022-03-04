Lady Rebels draw fouls, earn fourth title in a row

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central girls basketball team followed a focused plan to attack inside when facing familiar opponent Potosi for the fourth time this season.

Persistence created an eventual parade to the charity stripe, and the Lady Rebels secured their fourth consecutive Class 4, District 2 championship on Thursday evening.

Central unofficially shot 55 percent from the field, overcame some early lapses on the defensive boards, and rode harassing defense throughout a 56-44 victory.

Senior forward Olivia Dunn and point guard Madison Holmes will share a fourth district banner as varsity players after receiving plenty of scoring punch from their younger teammates.

Sophomore Khloe Dischbein netted 15 points and freshman Allysa O’Connor added 13 more. The Lady Rebels attempted about 20 fewer field goals, but converted 20-of-39 free throws.

Central (20-5) surrendered only five points during the second quarter, and advanced to face Doniphan in the state sectional round on Tuesday at Farmington Civic Center.

“Being consistent, working every day in practice and not letting our age determine the outcome,” listed Dischbein as keys to her team’s success. “We had to lock down on them and get some rebounds.”

Senior guard Kiersten Blair delivered a superb final performance for Potosi (17-10) with a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

She was nearly the exclusive source of scoring for the Lady Trojans before halftime, except for a single 3-pointer by fellow senior Carley Hampton.

The Lady Rebels wisely coaxed both into serious foul trouble. Holmes drew the third personal against Blair – her longtime friendly rival – on an aggressive drive, and Courtney Dortch brought Hampton to that total by taking a charge prior to intermission.

Central capitalized with an emphatic 15-0 run after Blair had drained a triple to keep her squad within 17-15, while Potosi struggled to a collective 4-of-30 showing from beyond the arc.

“It’s never good when your two best players are in foul trouble,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “We told our kids that they have some fouls and that we needed to be aggressive against them.”

Dunn began the separation by squeezing through tight space along the baseline. Halle Richardson left a backdoor feed for Dischbein moments later, then sank a turnaround shot from about five feet away.

A 28-15 lead at the break reached its maximum of 17 points as O’Connor slashed in for a layup and Holmes used a screen to bury a long jumper.

Potosi offered a modest comeback attempt. Blair raced end to end and finished with a powerful final step, and reserve forward Kalie Thompson added two heavily contested baskets from the post.

But the momentum soon shifted after Hampton plowed through a screen by Dunn for her fourth foul. O’Connor scored through contact on the ensuing possession.

Dischbein found Holmes for a layup after drawing a double team, and Holmes returned the favor by inbounding to Dischbein for a buzzer beater that made it 43-29.

“As the point guard, I feel like I should feed other people the ball first, but sometimes you just have to score,” said Holmes, who tallied seven points and five assists after scoring a career-high 19 against Herculaneum in the semifinal round. “Coach Mapes was on me about stepping up this year. Someone had to do it, so it might as well be me.”

Thompson sank a 3-pointer while scoring nine overall, and Kaydence Gibson finished an athletic reverse layup for Potosi early the fourth. O’Connor preceded each of those shots with made layups.

Dunn spun inside to restore a 52-37 spread with four minutes left, and the Lady Trojans eventually had no recourse other than fouling repeatedly to no avail.

“Kiersten and Carley are pretty good players. It was really important to get them in foul trouble,” said O’Connor. “We’re used to them shooting a lot. They drove more than we thought they would.”

Potosi made significant strides under first-year head coach and former player Allie Golden, increasing its win total from last winter by six and reaching its first district final since claiming the 2017 title.

Senior forward Annie McCaul was an early force along the glass with five of her 10 rebounds occurring in the first six minutes on Thursday.

But the Lady Trojans could not rediscover their offensive prowess from the most recent meeting with Central, a 78-68 defeat that included a barrage of made 3-pointers in the first half.

Blair nailed a couple of pull-up jumpers to forge a 9-9 tie. O’Connor put the Lady Rebels ahead to stay on an ensuing baseline drive, and Dischbein made 5-of-6 free throws in the first quarter.

“We don’t have as big of a bench as Central, but my girls give 110 percent and prove it every game,” Golden said. “You always have to readjust. That’s part of basketball. I think we were well prepared. I couldn’t ask for a better team to start building this program and experience all of my firsts with.”

Richardson compiled 10 points and seven rebounds in the victory, while Dunn scored nine points. Each team committed a manageable five turnovers during the second half.

Central reached the state quarterfinal round last season with four seniors in the starting lineup. A much different crew will try to duplicate that level of success next week.

“This district title means a lot, because we lost four kids that scored 1,000 points or close to it,” Mapes said. “Our seniors and young kids have really stepped up this season.”

