BONNE TERRE – Although the outcome carried no trophy or title implications, Central and North County girls basketball players were more than willing to pay a physical price in their pursuit of a rivalry win.
With two loud student sections and numerous punishing collisions fueling the intensity on Monday night, the Lady Rebels ultimately capitalized on a large free-throw disparity.
Sophomore Kaley Kimball drained a pivotal 3-pointer from the corner, and made an equally important steal down the stretch as Central rallied for a 59-56 road triumph.
Sophia Horton converted five straight attempts from the line in the fourth quarter, and finished with 16 points for the Lady Rebels, who prevailed despite wasting a dominant opening stanza.
Central (15-2, 3-1) locked up second place in the MAAA Large-School division, and can strengthen its case for a top-3 league tournament seed by defeating Farmington on Wednesday.
Horton broke a 49-49 tie from the stripe, and Kimball applied the sudden dagger to make it 54-50 when her team appeared to be mildly stalling with less than two minutes remaining.
North County (11-5, 3-2) was aided by a subsequent illegal screen call, and pulled within two when Julia Christopher swiped a pass near midcourt and swished two free throws.
Central followed with an empty possession, but surrounded star forward Kayleigh Winch with three defenders as a forced and high entry pass was intercepted by Kimball.
Avery Norris pushed the difference to five at the line with 8.7 seconds remaining, but Central failed to seal the result without some late drama.
Alyssa Huber made an unchallenged layup with 1.9 showing on the clock, and North County induced a 5-second violation when a timeout request by Lady Rebels senior Callie Thurston was not granted soon enough.
Winch caught the ensuing inbounds pass along the right wing, and passed to Stephanie Peterson in the adjacent corner, but time expired before her shot could be released.
Norris tallied 13 points and Kimball had 12 for Central. Aubree Eaton chipped in nine following a scare in the first quarter as her head contacted the floor while falling backward for a rebound.
Winch supplied a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who solved the active Central defensive pressure for a 14-3 run to open the third quarter.
Winch put her team in front for the first time at 26-25 by flying in for a putback, and Ella Gant followed a missed shot on the next offensive trip.
Huber compiled 14 points with five assists, and fellow senior Michaela Mason finished with 11 points, including three field goals in the third quarter to help establish a 36-28 advantage.
Thurston was credited with a modest total of five points, but they resulted from two massive jumpers as Central put together a timely 8-2 spurt before the period concluded.
She nailed an open 3-pointer with two seconds left to bring her squad within 40-39 after a steal by Abby Holmes and feed from Norris spurred Horton’s 3-point play.
Thurston collected six rebounds along with three assists, and drew her second charging call with 4:34 remaining in the game. The defensive stand induced the fifth foul against Gant.
North County grabbed its final lead at 44-42 on a 3-pointer by Peterson, but immediately yielded a wide-open tying layup to Holmes at the other end.
The Lady Raiders unofficially won the turnover differential 15 to 10, and found their composure after going scoreless over the opening four minutes.
Kimball netted the first two baskets of the night for Central, and Thurston released an accurate bounce past her hip to Horton on a baseline cut to punctuate an 8-0 start.
Horton powered in her fourth field goal over multiple defenders in the post as the Lady Rebels rolled into the second quarter with a 17-7 lead.
Winch attacked with a turning finish through contact, however, and finished a 3-point play at the line to bring North County within 19-16.
Jumpers by Mason and Huber trumped a corner three by Eaton just before halftime, but Central salvaged a 25-22 lead when a well-executed dish from Kimball to Norris beat the buzzer.
Huber drew two charges in defeat as the Lady Raiders surged despite losing both Christopher and Gant for a significant stretch after each had amassed three personal fouls.
The Lady Rebels are 3-0 this season in games decided by a single possession. Central made 20-of-28 free throws compared to 6-of-9 by North County.
