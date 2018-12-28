PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team saved its best defensive effort for the fourth quarter, and earned the opportunity to play for a sixth straight tournament title on its home floor.
The Lady Rebels landed all five starters in double figures, and also went 9-of-10 from the line over the last eight minutes to close out Arcadia Valley 66-51 in a semifinal game on Friday.
Central (11-0) outscored the upset-minded Lady Tigers 16-5 in the final stanza to beat them for the second time this season, and will meet South Iron for the Christmas tourney championship on Monday.
Sophia Horton was limited without a made field goal over the first 12 minutes of action, but picked up her pace to highlight the Lady Rebels again with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Senior forward Callie Thurston compiled 12 points with 11 rebounds, and helped seal the outcome with four straight free throws after sinking two 3-pointers during the first half.
Avery Norris provided 14 points plus five key steals, and sophomores Kaley Kimball and Aubree Eaton produced 11 points each in the victory.
Senior guard Josie Landrum scored 14 of her game-high 18 points prior to halftime, and was equally strong defensively against Horton during that stretch for fifth-seeded Arcadia Valley (7-4).
The Lady Tigers surged ahead initially when Gracee Smith and Katie Whited finished consecutive transition layups off turnovers. Landrum made it 14-6 with a corner 3-pointer.
Central refocused by going inside to Kimball and Eaton for two straight baskets to begin the second quarter, but faced a 25-19 deficit after Smith and Landrum scored on interior feeds.
Thurston ignited the Lady Rebels from the perimeter, and Horton drove the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer and a 34-33 lead after Norris made a tying putback.
Smith drilled a tying triple at 40-40 to answer a fast-break layup by Norris in the third quarter. Eaton countered with a putback, and Horton finished an awkward baseline shot to cap a 6-0 Central spurt.
Arcadia Valley stayed within 51-49 until Horton connected from long range and sparked a closing 15-2 outburst over the final 5:13.
Jaesa Brockes grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Tigers, but joined Landrum and Smith with four personal fouls each before the midway juncture of the fourth quarter.
Horton buried a pull-up jumper against diminished pressure from AV with 3:25 to play, pushing the Central margin safely to 58-49.
Smith scored 15 points while Whited contributed 11 points and three steals for Arcadia Valley, which will face Ste. Genevieve for third place.
South Iron 49, Ste. Genevieve 38
PARK HILLS – Rylee Masters shoveled the ball out of a crowd of players from her knees, and Dara Miller nailed a tiebreaking 3-pointer as the third quarter buzzer sounded on Friday afternoon.
South Iron continued to build momentum from there, and pulled away from Ste. Genevieve for a 49-38 victory in the semifinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Junior guard Michaela Ayers scored a game-high 16 points, including two free throws with no time left in the first half, and the second-seeded Lady Panthers forced 21 turnovers.
Hailey Pauley contributed nine points, and Miller posted eight more for South Iron (9-1), which earned another shot at unbeaten top seed Central in the championship game on Monday.
Ste. Genevieve (7-3) sought a second seeding upset from the No. 6 line, and surged ahead 31-27 after Marysa Flieg, Sydney Bumgardaner and Maci Reynolds sank 3-pointers early in the third quarter.
Angel Hampton responded for South Iron with two big layups off steals, then connected from the left corner before a lob pass to Jada Brooks created a 39-32 South Iron edge with six minutes to play.
Sydney Bumgardaner compiled 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and notched the lone field goal allowed by the Lady Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Maci Reynolds dished out four assists in the first quarter, and Ste. Genevieve grabbed a 13-6 advantage when Jennifer Humbolt rolled in a corner 3-pointer.
The action was especially physical in the post, and the South Iron defense and rebounding commanded the second quarter while outscoring the Dragons 12-4.
Ayers finished a putback and scored on an entry pass from Callie Miller. Pauley added an attacking scoop to put the Lady Panthers ahead 19-18.
Humbolt notched 10 points for Ste. Genevieve.
West County 60, Perryville 34
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven scored nine points in the second and fourth quarters to finish with a game-high 24 overall, and West County repeated as champions of its home tournament on Friday.
Senior forward Jordan Stevens netted 10 points exclusively in the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs rolled past Perryville 60-34 in the title contest.
Allee Drennen provided eight points and Cheyenne Young added six as the Lay Bulldogs repeatedly looked inside for baskets.
West County (9-2) established a 34-22 halftime lead, and surrendered only 12 second-half points from the there.
Kirsten Steif scored 11 points and Leah Buerck finished with nine for Perryville (8-5).
Valle Catholic 73, STL Patriettes 42
LEADWOOD – Sophomore Riley Siebert scored 17 points, and Valle Catholic enjoyed a much faster start than one day earlier in the third-place game of the West County Tournament.
The Lady Warriors made 7-of-9 free throws and secured a dominant 73-42 triumph over the St. Louis Patriettes, who dressed only five players for the game.
Sam Loida finished with 12 points while Rachel Loida contributed 10 and Mallory Weiler had nine for Valle Catholic (3-8).
A strong first quarter concluded with a 22-10 separation, and the Lady Warriors increased that margin to 36-19 by halftime.
Grace Turilli compiled a game-high 22 points, and Rachelle Carr pitching in 16 for the Patriettes (4-6).
Hillsboro 55, St. Paul 30
LEADWOOD – Hillsboro outscored St. Paul 20-4 in the first quarter, and sent the Giants to their 10th consecutive setback at the West County Tournament.
MacKenzie Baker and Zoe Wood tallied 15 points each, and the Lady Hawks prevailed 55-30 in a battle for fifth place.
Isabelle Carroll scored 13 points and Riley Petty added 10 in defeat for St. Paul (3-11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.