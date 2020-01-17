{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – Jessica Hulsey had the green light to fire away as the Central girls moved the basketball with precision during a stellar first quarter.

The junior guard drained three consecutive 3-pointers within a two-minute span, and the Lady Rebels dissected North County in the MAAA Large-School conference opener.

Kaley Kimball scored a game-high 14 points, Sophia Horton supplied 13 plus six rebounds, and Central shot 62 percent from the field in a 64-36 victory on Thursday night.

Hulsey’s accuracy that spotted the home team a 24-7 lead as the opening period expired was the end product of brilliant and brisk passing from the outset.

Central (12-3, 1-0) won the composite rebounding margin despite a height disadvantage in the post, and forced the Lady Raiders to rotate constantly in half-court sets.

The ball touched the floor minimal times due to correct spacing and forceful skip passes, and the Lady Rebels found their mid-range stroke early on.

Kimball recorded five field goals within the first five minutes. Horton added an open 3-pointer from the left corner, and Abby Holmes connected from 16 feet along the right baseline.

North County (9-2, 0-1) struggled to develop scoring chances that were not contested. Junior guard Emily Veach offered some hope with a steal and layup before swishing a triple in the second quarter.

Kayleigh Winch finished an entry pass from Julia Christopher, but Central regained momentum when Horton poked the ball away and found Aubree Eaton ahead for a layup and foul.

The Lady Rebels headed into halftime leading 37-18, and Horton opened the third quarter with another strike from beyond the arc.

Kamryn Winch countered with a putback and free throw while tallying seven points, but Holmes came back with a smooth jumper in the lane.

Senior Avery Norris compiled five assists while also helping the Central defense pester opposing ball handlers, then provided a scoring lift by driving or pulling up for 10 second-half points.

Horton attacked for a 3-point play and 53-27 difference, and a running clock was briefly introduced in the fourth quarter before starters were pulled with less than four minutes left.

The contest carried implications toward the regular-season title in a tough conference where unbeaten reigning champion Ste. Genevieve is lurking.

North County could not gain traction while denied a fifth straight win. Kayleigh Winch and Veach tied for team-high honors with nine points, and freshman Lainey Calkins claimed seven rebounds.

